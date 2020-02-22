NAMPA--”27 and 0. Great job, guys.”
Those were the last words said by first-year Bonneville head coach Ryan Erikson before returning the microphone to tournament officials on the Ford Idaho Center court Saturday evening, but the greater meaning of those words were only beginning to sink in for the Bees.
Bonneville, which entered this weekend’s 4A state tournament undefeated and ranked the unanimous No. 1 in the final 4A state media poll, defeated No. 2 ranked and defending state champion Century 54-39 in Saturday’s title game to complete a 27-0 season. The Bees claimed their first state title since 2009 (also 4A) and third state title in program history. The Bees are the first District 6 girls basketball team to go undefeated since Butte County did so in 2017 in the 1A Division II classification.
The state championship started feeling real with 48 seconds left, when Bonneville subbed out numerous starters as the coaches and players on the bench began cheering and applauding. The full effect of a 27-0 record, however, could take a while.
“I have no words,” said senior point guard Sadie Lott, who had a game-high 24 points. “The first thing I said to Kayla Sorensen as I hugged her was, ‘We did it.’ 27-0 is so hard to do, and we did it. I’m so happy right now but also really sad. Nine seniors, this season has been the best. I’m so glad I got to play with them, but now it’s all over.”
Senior wing Sage Leishman, who had 10 points and two assists, expressed similar sentiments to Lott on the finality that the trophy, banner and medals solidified, but also shared insight into the pressure and attention that came with the No. 1 ranking and undefeated record.
“I feel like we were never able to feel relief until we got a perfect season,” Leishman said. “It’s been the best season--the best coach and the best team. I’m just sad it’s over.”
Erikson, still holding the poster board of the completed 4A bracket in the hallway outside the locker room after the game, said going undefeated was not the plan entering the season. He had a hunch, however, that something special was in store.
“I knew when I watched film on them over the summer that this team was special,” Erikson said. “I didn’t think undefeated. I thought, this team can compete for a state championship. I told them in the locker room, ‘This family that we’ve built, soak in this moment. And after this moment, we’re still a family.’ I’ll remember this for a long time.”
The last stop on the road to the perfect season was a contest with defending 4A state champion Century (21-4), which entered Saturday having not lost to an Idaho team of any classification since the 2018 state championship game. A year ago, the Diamondbacks went 27-0 upon winning their third title in program history. Like the Bees, the Diamondbacks boasted staunch defense. Numerous possessions in Saturday’s contest went on for 30 seconds or longer as the team on defense locked down. Century had a slightly taller starting lineup, however, including 6-foot senior Wyoming commit Lexi Bull, 6-foot-1 senior Abby Christensen and 5-foot-10 junior Ashton Adamson.
That trio, particularly Bull and Adamson, were focal points in Bonneville’s game plan Saturday. They held Bull to eight points, Adamson led Century with 12 points and Century ended the night shooting 38.2 percent from the field compared to Bonneville’s 47.7 percent. Another noticeable stat line was turnover differential: Bonneville committed five while Century committed 15.
“They’re stronger than us, but we’re faster,” said senior Makayla Sorensen, who had 11 points, five rebounds and six assists Saturday and is one of Bonneville’s tallest players at 5-9. “Rebounding and boxing out were definitely a top priority. Playing Blackfoot helped us prepare for them because I had go up against Hadley Humpherys.”
Bonneville’s speed was indeed showcased. The game began fast and ended fast, tipping off at 6 p.m. and concluding by 7:10 p.m., and the first half resembled a foot race. Sorensen and Lott helped the Bees build an 8-4 lead by the 3:25 mark of the first quarter, but Preslie Merrill, Adamson and Bull sent Century on a 6-0 run to end the quarter up 10-8. A Sydnee Hunt 3-pointer put the Bees back on top 16-14 at 3:55 in the second quarter, but two more lead changes occurred before the teams entered the locker room at halftime tied 23-23.
The Bees put their foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring the Diamondbacks 17-9 and getting nine points from Lott during that stretch. Bonneville ended the third quarter up 40-32, the biggest lead for either team by that point.
“All year we have said that the first four minutes of the third quarter are the most important,” Erikson said. “Our plan going into the locker room was to wear them out. We went into our 1-3-1 and we said ‘we’ve gotta speed this up.'”
The Bees piled it on in the fourth quarter, going on a 10-2 run in the first five minutes to stretch their lead to 50-34. Included in that run were back-to-back 3-pointers by Lott and Hunt. A Leishman 3-pointer and 1-of-2 foul shooting performance by Sorensen gave Bonneville its biggest lead of the night, 54-37, with 1:30 left in regulation. By the time the clock indicated one minute was left to play, green and gold clad fans in the stands behind Bonneville’s bench were on their feet applauding. At the buzzer, the tears started flowing for the Bees and embrace after embrace was shared.
Lott and Sorensen, four-year members of Bonneville’s volleyball team which won three state titles and played in four state title matches the last four years, said Saturday’s win was sweet in its own right.
“Basketball is so much harder,” Lott said.
Sorensen, Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year for Volleyball and a Weber State commit, came back to basketball this season after not playing last year. Saturday in between photos with friends and family, she expressed gratitude for coming back.
“I didn’t come back for me. I came back for my team,” Sorensen said.
Junior starter Sydnee Hunt, who had six points and five rebounds for the Bees, expressed gratitude for being able to play with this group and described the postgame euphoria as living a dream.
“I’ll probably tell my kids about it and think about it when I play basketball again,” Hunt said. “This team has grown up playing basketball together. This has been our dream since we were little and it’s always been in our sights. It’s crazy to think it actually happened.”
BONNEVILLE 54, CENTURY 39
Bonneville 8 15 17 14--54
Century 10 13 9 7--39
BONNEVILLE--Sadie Lott 24, Makayla Sorensen 11, Mariah Jardine 3, Sydnee Hunt 6, Sage Leishman 10.
CENTURY--Kassidy Gardea 5, Preslie Merrill 8, Ashton Adamson 12, Abby Christensen 5, Lexi Bull 8, Taylor Bull 1.
