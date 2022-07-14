This event took place at the Pinecrest Golfcourse on July 12 and 13.
Champ Flight
Gross
1.Hailee Cole 72, 80,152, $90.00
2. Melinda Howard 82, 75, 157, $67.50
3. Rena Nelson, 91, 86, 177, $30.00
Net
1.Vicky Brown 70, 72, 142, $90.00
2. Kristy Wachs 72, 76, 148, $67.50
3. Ginny Rasmussen 73, 78, 151, $30.00
First Flight
1. Joan Ozmun 83, 81, 164, $90.00
2. Annie Davis 89, 82, 171, $67.50
3. Judy Weizhaar 90, 90,180, $30.00
1. Stacey Watson 75, 66, 141, $90.00
1. Carol Ball 71, 72,143, $67.50
3. Mary Jenkins 74, 73, 147, $30.00
Second Flight
1.Sharon Griffith 95, 91, 186, $90.00
2. Venita Tortel 97,95, 192, $67.50
3. Alice Lundberg 98, 101, 199, $30.00
1. Georgia Mousaw, 70, 73, 143, $90.00
2. Nita Hix 74, 74, 148, $67.50
Third Flight
1. Diana Sonnenberg 98, 98, 196, $90.00
1. Carol Irvine 102, 100, 67.5, $67.50
1.Elaine Thompson 66, 70,136, $90.00
2. Bobbie Finlayson 72, 68, 140, $67.50
3. Judy Jolley, 74, 80, 154, $30.00
DERBY RESULTS
1. Cam Kinsman-Elaine Thompson $20 ea
2. Kaden-Hailee Cole $10 each
3. Dayton- Joan Ozmum $5 each
