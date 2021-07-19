Editor's note: The tournament results that ran in Friday's paper were incorrect. Here are the updated results from the Pinecrest Women's Club Championship. 

At Pinecrest Golf Course

July 13-14

Championship Flight

Gross

1 Melinda Howard 80 80 160 $90.00

Net

1 Vicki Brown 75 71 146 $90.00

1 Rena Nelson 72 78 150 $75.00

First Flight

Gross

1 Mary Ellen McFarlane 85 85 170 $90.00

2 Doris Crumley 90 83 173 $61.25

3 Ginger Reid 86 87 173 $61.25

Net

1 Carol Ball 68 71 139 $70.83

1 Judy Weiszhaar 73 66 139 $70.83

3 Merlyn Belloff 73 66 139 $49.00

4 Sharon Griffith 72 72 144 $40.00

Second Flight

Gross

1 Frances Case 95 82 177 $90.00

2 Chris Cammack 90 91 181 $75.00

3 Julie Finup 92 93 185 $50.00

Net

1 Nancy DiFelici 64 64 128 $90.00

2 Connie Cox 66 68 134 $75.00

3 Erma Jenkins 70 65 135 $52.50

Third Flight

Net

1 Brandi Nichols 93 94 187 $90.00

1 Judy Jolley 103 100 203 $67.50

Gross

1 Kay Bare 74 65 139 $90.00

2 Susan Bower 75 65 140 $67.50

3 Linda Evans 71 74 145 $30.00

DERBY RESULTS

1. Mark Spraktes-Carol Ball $20 each

2. Alec Weist-Rena Nelson $10 each

3. Don Frongner-Brandi Nichols $5 each

