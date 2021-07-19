Editor's note: The tournament results that ran in Friday's paper were incorrect. Here are the updated results from the Pinecrest Women's Club Championship.
At Pinecrest Golf Course
July 13-14
Championship Flight
Gross
1 Melinda Howard 80 80 160 $90.00
Net
1 Vicki Brown 75 71 146 $90.00
1 Rena Nelson 72 78 150 $75.00
First Flight
Gross
1 Mary Ellen McFarlane 85 85 170 $90.00
2 Doris Crumley 90 83 173 $61.25
3 Ginger Reid 86 87 173 $61.25
Net
1 Carol Ball 68 71 139 $70.83
1 Judy Weiszhaar 73 66 139 $70.83
3 Merlyn Belloff 73 66 139 $49.00
4 Sharon Griffith 72 72 144 $40.00
Second Flight
Gross
1 Frances Case 95 82 177 $90.00
2 Chris Cammack 90 91 181 $75.00
3 Julie Finup 92 93 185 $50.00
Net
1 Nancy DiFelici 64 64 128 $90.00
2 Connie Cox 66 68 134 $75.00
3 Erma Jenkins 70 65 135 $52.50
Third Flight
Net
1 Brandi Nichols 93 94 187 $90.00
1 Judy Jolley 103 100 203 $67.50
Gross
1 Kay Bare 74 65 139 $90.00
2 Susan Bower 75 65 140 $67.50
3 Linda Evans 71 74 145 $30.00
DERBY RESULTS
1. Mark Spraktes-Carol Ball $20 each
2. Alec Weist-Rena Nelson $10 each
3. Don Frongner-Brandi Nichols $5 each