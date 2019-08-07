BOISE — They might not have got to see much offensively from their hometown team, but fans at Memorial Stadium for Tuesday’s Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game, still got to see plenty of star-studded performances.
Three Boise Hawks batters combined to go 1 for 9 for the Northwest League on the night, but four home runs from the Pioneer League highlighted the night, as the Pioneer League came away with a 11-7 win, its second win in a row at the game.
“Getting these new (pitchers) not everyone knows you can hit it,” said Orem’s Jeremiah Jackson, who won game MVP honors, hitting a grand slam in the third inning. “You know they’re good, but seeing them in action, you’re just trying to get a good pitch to hit.”
Hawks second baseman Bladimir Restituyo did get to highlight his speed in the eighth, scoring from first base on an error after reaching via a fielder’s choice and Michael Toglia had a single in the fifth, but those were the only highlights from the hometown team, which had its players strike out a combined five times.
Boise Hawks closer Jacob Wallace stuck out three batters in the ninth inning.
Eugene’s Chase Strumpf got the Northwest League on the board with a two-out, two-run double in the second inning. But the Pioneer League bounced back with a five-run inning in the top of the third, highlighted by a grand slam from Jackson.
No Boise Hawk had appeared in the game through four and a half innings, but in the bottom of the fifth, three came in to pinch-hit.
Restituyo and Joe Aeilts both struck out on three pitches, but Toglia hit a sharp line drive single to right field to load the bases. Everett’s Patrick Frick singled to drive in a run, before Spokane’s Blaine Crim tied it at 5 with a two-run single.
Everett’s Trent Tingelstad had a go-ahead single on a ground ball to center field, capping a four-run fifth inning for the Northwest League.
The lead was short lived, as Billing’s Eric Yang led off the top of the sixth inning with a home run to tie the game. Ogden’s Jon Littell added a three-run home run later in the inning to give the Pioneer League a 9-6 lead.
Ogden’s Sam McWilliams had a two-run home run in the eighth to extend the lead.
Three Idaho Falls Chukars’ players appeared in the game.
Second baseman Clay Dungan was the leadoff hitter for the Pioneer League and went 0 for 2, Catcher Michael Emodi also started and had two plate appearances, where he drew a walk and struck out. Idaho Falls pitcher Chih-Ting Wang came in during the third inning and got two outs without allowing a run. He struck out one and walked one before getting pulled.
SALEM-KEIZER’S ROBY WINS HOME RUN DERBY AFTER SLOW START: Sean Roby got a slow start in the first round of the Home Run Derby before the start of the All-Star Game. Once he got going, there was no slowing down the Salem-Keizer third baseman.
Roby had a strong finish to the round, hitting seven of his nine home runs after a timeout, to lead the Northwest League hitters. He then hit 18 home runs over three minutes in the final round to beat out Grand Junction’s Colin Simpson.
Roby, a 12th round pick by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, wasn’t even supposed to be a competitor in the derby until Tuesday morning. He has just one home run on the season for the Volcanoes.
He did, however, hit 22 home runs for Arizona Western Community College in 2018.
Roby, who was supposed to start the game for the Northwest League, was taken out of the lineup after winning the Derby.
Simpson had 12 home runs in the first round.