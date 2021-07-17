It’s less than an hour before game time and fans are pouring into Melaleuca Field for a key Pioneer League matchup between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Ogden Raptors.
There are lines at the concession stands. Families with children in tow search out their seats as a light breeze begins to cool off what had been a warm summer afternoon. The buzz of the crowd and the unmistakable smell of grilled hamburgers fill the air.
It’s a familiar scene played out in many small towns across the country, but after 80 years in Idaho Falls, the summer of 2021 has a special meaning for the Chukars and those who work for the team.
“Last year was tough, but I’m glad to be back at the old ballyard,” said longtime radio announcer John Balginy, who is in his 38th season as the voice of the Chukars.
Balginy noted things look like they’re getting back to normal with the Chukars returning to the field and fans returning to the stands after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week’s three-game series with the Raptors had a distinct playoff feel with both teams likely contenders for a league title.
Even so, it’s admittedly a new normal in 2021, with the Chukars no longer affiliated with Major League Baseball. General manager Kevin Greene said he’s just relieved to see baseball return after the team was on the chopping block as part of MLB’s downsizing plan for the minor leagues. The pandemic, combined with the threat of potentially being dropped by Major League Baseball was a double gut-punch to the organization last summer.
The Pioneer League survived as a new MLB Partner League was formed, and fans aren’t the only ones excited to see the Chukars return.
“I was really sad when they were talking about not having baseball anymore because I really enjoy having this job,” said usher Cori Olson. “I was thinking I was going to go find another summer job because baseball for Idaho Falls was not going to be a thing anymore.”
Melaleuca Field played host to American Legion games last summer, but it wasn’t the same as having the Chukars on the field.
“There’s excitement because we’re not stuck in our homes anymore,” said Olson, who is in her fourth season as an usher at Melaleuca Field. “People just love being out here and interacting with people. Even if they’re not huge baseball fans, they come out to enjoy just being around people.”
The Chukars’ average attendance is 2,355, but typically rises through July, Greene said. An explosive offense and a potential playoff run may also increase the team’s appeal over the second half of the season.
Public address announcer Javier Hernandez said he was skeptical about how the team would look after losing its minor league affiliation, but likes what he’s seen so far.
“Baseball is back and everybody’s happy,” he said.
A year ago, the sentiment wasn’t so cheerful.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Greene said, adding the shutdown impacted everyone in the organization. There were furloughs among staff and uncertainty for the seasonal workers.
The full-time staff went from five down to two for most of the fall and winter. It’s at three now, Greene said, and a group of four interns fills the void. The seasonal workers are back, but there’s still work to do on the business and advertising side since the official announcement of the Chukars’ survival didn’t happen until December of last year.
That should change next season with the Chukars and the Pioneer League on more solid footing and baseball and the fans returning.
“People missed it,” Greene said. “They’re glad to see it back and we’re happy to provide professional baseball for our community after 80 years. We weren’t sure that was going to be the case, but now we know we’re in a good spot.”