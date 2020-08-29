REXBURG — COVID-19 has adversely affected high school sports teams nationwide, and the Pocatello Indians — standing on the precipice of a 2020 season in which their "home" games will be played at Highland's Iron Horse Stadium — were no different. Their first task was a daunting one: take on the higher-classification Madison Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium.
The Indians rose to the task, forcing six turnovers while their offense ran at near-peak efficiency on the way to a 23-20 victory over Madison on Friday night.
Indians head coach Dave Spillett was effusive in praising his team’s preparation over the past several months.
“These kids have put a ton of work in over the summer,” Spillett said. “This win was earned months ago.”
Spillett said his team has been anxious to get on the field for a game, and with the uncertainty surrounding both individual early-season games and the season in general, it felt good to finally get started.
“We didn’t care where or who we were playing…we’re just excited to be back on the football field,” Spillett continued. “The kids came into this game with a ton of confidence and it showed tonight.”
The Indians took the opening drive down to Madison’s 2-yard line, but the drive stalled as the Bobcat front seven got penetration on two consecutive plays, and the Indians settled for a Kade Jensen field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.
Madison responded midway through the second quarter when Bobcat quarterback Kieren Valora connected with Cameron Porter on a 24-yard touchdown pass. The Indians recaptured the lead minutes later after freshman running back Ryken Echohawk, who tallied 60 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, found paydirt on a 4-yard touchdown scamper just one play after he torched Madison defenders for a 49-yard run.
The Indians took a 17-13 lead into the locker room at halftime and, although the Bobcats kept things close, Spillett’s squad never gave up the lead.
After an interception late in the second quarter squelched Madison’s two-minute drill, the Pocatello secondary picked up where it left off in the third quarter, forcing a turnover on downs as well as picking off Valora twice more. Casey Bruner, who also caught a 32-yard touchdown from Zach Park, had one, before Kade Cooper's interception staunched a Bobcat drive in Pocatello territory.
After Jensen booted his third field goal of the game early in the fourth quarter to put the Indians up by 10, Valora led a drive to Pocatello’s 1-yard-line and punched it in himself to bring the score to 23-20 following the successful extra point.
Pocatello had to finish the game without its starting quarterback as Park, who was an efficient 12 of 15 for 179 yards and a touchdown, appeared to hurt his hand on a helmet while following through on a pass as the Indians were trying to salt the game away.
Madison had one last chance to win or tie, as Valora marched the Bobcats to the red zone before bobbled a snap and fumbled the ball. Matt Christensen recovered the fumble for Pocatello for Madison's sixth turnover.
Despite outgaining Pocatello on the ground and through the air, each of Madison’s 6 turnovers brought a promising drive to a back-breaking, momentum-killing end.
Pocatello (1-0) hosts Twin Falls at Iron Horse Stadium next week.
POCATELLO 23, MADISON 20
Pocatello 3 14 3 3 – 23
Madison 0 13 0 7 – 20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
POC — Kade Jensen 23 field goal, 3:19
Second Quarter
MAD — Cameron Porter 24 pass from Kieren Valora (Williams kick), 6:46
POC — Ryken Echohawk 4 run (Jensen kick), 4:16
MAD — Eli Randall 49 pass from Valora (kick failed), 2:30
POC — Casey Bruner 32 pass from Zach Park (Jensen kick), 1:28
Third Quarter
POC — Jensen 31 field goal, 0:53
Fourth Quarter
POC — Jensen 32 field goal, 7:13
MAD — Valora 1-yard run 03:21
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Pocatello -Echohawk 12-60-1, Ryan Payne 6-58, Park 8-41, Keon Woods 4-28. Madison: Valora 23-111-1, Trevor Lucero 24-88, Carson Porter 1-2.
PASSING: Pocatello -Park 12-15-179-1-0. Madison: Valora 25-46-297-2-4.
RECEIVING: Pocatello -Bruner 3-77-1, Jaxon Williams 6-47, Matt Christensen 2-46, Echohawk 1-9. Madison: Randall 4-106-1, Cameron Porter 12-105-1, Will South 4-35, Easton Kirk 3-33, Lucero 2-18.