First team
Teresa Ledezma, soph. forward, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Ledezma was among a solid contingent of sophomores on Skyline's varsity to make major contributions this season. The tall forward with deadly range and accuracy scored 23 goals and had 12 assists for the repeat 4A District 6 champion Grizz who reached the winner's bracket of the 4A state tournament for the second consecutive year.
COACH'S QUOTE: "There’s probably no better ball handler or patient forward out there. She’s very, very patient and she has good ball handling skills and is very deadly with her shots. She has the highest percentage of anyone I've ever seen." -Idaho Falls coach David Adams.
Reagan Flynn, fr. wing, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: An experienced soccer player who moved to Idaho Falls from Georgia a few weeks before Bonneville tryouts were scheduled, it didn't take long for eastern Idaho to learn who she was. One of three freshmen forwards on varsity for the Bees, Flynn finished the season as Bonneville's leading scorer with 21 goals.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She reminds me a lot of Annalise (Brunson) actually. I was impressed with her technical ability, but also I didn't know she was a freshman. Really only getting to play them the one time, I do remember just thinking for someone I didn't recognize, I was really impressed with her tenacity and her drive and taking the ball and going." -Madison coach Jaymon Birch.
Tasha Miller, soph. wing, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Area coaches said Miller impressed with her speed and had a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and defenders consistently had to be mindful of her. Skyline coach Kip Archibald expanded on that by describing Miller as a clutch player who created a powerful duo with fellow sophomore Teresa Ledezma, scoring 13 goals and tallying 10 assists this season.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She was quicker than I anticipated. (Skyline) did a nice job of switching the field and getting the ball into open space. If it wasn't for (Madison keeper) Rachel Hicks making a couple good saves and (Madison defender) Julia Williams poking it out to the side, she would've scored." -Madison coach Jaymon Birch.
Kendra Billman, sr. wing, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: A consistent contributor to the Tigers for several years, Billman led her team with 15 goals this fall in Idaho Falls' first winning season in exactly 10 years. First-year coach David Adams said Billman, who had speed, range and the ability to score off crosses, corner kicks and headers, chose to play the entire season despite a torn MCL.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She's one who always gives us a really tough time. She's the one who scored the two goals to knock us out of the district tournament two years ago and she scored on us again (this year)." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis
Emily Stuart, sr. midfielder, Skyline
THE PLAYER: Described by Skyline head coach Kip Archibald as the 'quarterback' of the Grizz and a selfless teammate, Stuart excelled at center mid for the repeat 4A District 6 champions. A player area coaches said they had to be mindful of due to her tendency to score from behind an opposing team's defensive line, Stuart 11 goals and five assists for the 14-3-0 Grizzlies.
COACH'S QUOTE: "Emily Stuart is exceptional. She's got a sense of the entire field. She can hit some real ringers from a long ways out. Probably more than just the position, she can really lead the whole team." -Idaho Falls coach David Adams.
Madison Pugmire, sr. midfielder, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: One of three senior captains for youth laden Bonneville, Pugmire earned praise from area coaches for her ability to get up and down the field quickly and lead her team vocally as well as by example. Pugmire had a team-best 14 assists and four goals for Bonneville and had impressive range on free kicks, including the eventual game-winning goal in driving wind and rain versus Idaho Falls that sent the Bees to their first state tournament since 2008.
COACH'S QUOTE: "I went and watched them play when they played I.F. She's somebody that you have to watch because she does control and keep the flow of Bonneville going. She's somebody that you can't forget about." -Skyline coach Kip Archibald.
Breckley Birch, sr. midfielder, Madison
THE PLAYER: After being injured for much of her junior season with a bum ankle, Birch had a breakthrough senior season. She filled the attacking mid position vacated by 2019 senior Sydney Thueson to create a 1-2 punch with forward Annalise Brunson, setting up plays for her teammates, tallying 11 assists and scoring nine goals--including the lone goal in the 5A District 5-6 championship game--for the 14-4-0 Bobcats.
COACH'S QUOTE: "I think just because we focused on Annalise, that's where I think kind of our downfall was we let her have her way. She just went with having lighter coverage and was able to get through our defense and was able to take one-on-ones. Her individual skills were pretty impressive. She took our keeper on quite a bit." -Bonneville coach Amy Feik.
Alissa Andrus, sr. defender, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: In a season where several defenders shined, Andrus stood out. Area coaches commented on Andrus' speed as well as her footwork and physical commitment to Bonneville's back line. Bonneville head coach Amy Feik said Andrus had five or six goal line saves for the Bees, including a highlight reel worthy one versus Idaho Falls in the 4A District 6 tournament where she slid her entire body in front of the ball.
COACH'S QUOTE: "I remember her from last season. Going into the season, we knew that the speed game might not be our best option because (the Bees) have those quick defenders. We knew were gonna have to play smart and find our feet. It kinda challenged our own skill set a little bit." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Julia Williams, sr. defender, Madison
THE PLAYER: Williams was a player Madison head coach Jaymon Birch said 'went above and beyond this year' and thoroughly embraced her role as a captain. She had four assists and seven goals, all of which were scored off free kicks from at least 30 yards out. An incredibly accurate shooter, Birch said Madison keeper Rachel Hicks hated watching Williams shoot because she never knew where the ball was going with so much curl and spin off her boot.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She's hand down one of the top defenders in the area. She's so composed in the way she plays. We didn't beat her. When we scored against them, we scored from distance." -Bonneville coach Amy Feik.
Sidney Lance, sr. defender, Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Thunder Ridge coach Seth Boyle said Lance, who played both forward and defender for the Titans, excels at center defender due to how well she strikes the ball and how good she is in the air. The senior scored 12 goals and had five assists for the Titans, who scored 30 goals this fall. She began the season as a defender before injuries prompted her to move to forward, then moved back to defender when more injuries occurred.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She's played the game for so long. They use her everywhere. When she played against us, she actually was their forward and scored two of the three goals they scored against us." -Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis.
Lydia Keller, fr. goal keeper, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Some coaches remembered Keller from Taylorview Middle School while others, like Madison head coach Jaymon Birch, were taken aback seeing her play a few minutes on the field in the JV game before going in goal for varsity. Idaho Falls head coach David Adams said he would put Keller up against everybody, and with as much as she was tested as a freshman, other area coaches are predicting she will be the area's No. 1 keeper in a few years.
COACH'S QUOTE: "She made some spectacular saves. For a long time, she held us scoreless for a good 15, 20 minutes in one stretch where we had numerous opportunities." -Madison head coach Jaymon Birch.
Second team
Forwards/wings: Morgan Teichert, sr. Sugar-Salem; Ali Ellsworth, fr. Bonneville; Katelyn Allen, fr. Idaho Falls
Midfielders: Hannah Bolingbroke, sr. Madison; Kaysha Sadovich, sr. Shelley; Kennedy Robertson jr. Idaho Falls; Brooklyn Morgan, sr. Skyline; Sunny Bennion, jr. Sugar-Salem; Kate Bleffert, sr. Teton; Zoe Hansen, jr. Hillcrest
Defenders: McKenzie Pugmire, jr. Bonneville; Ali Dummar, sr. Madison; Sydney Monk, sr. Hillcrest; Brooke Van Kampen, sr. Idaho Falls; Kylee Burton, soph. Skyline; Kennedy Chambers, jr. Sugar-Salem
Keepers: Jazmin Barrientos, jr. Bonneville; Rachel Hicks, sr. Madison