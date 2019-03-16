Destin Summers is a big-picture kind of wrestler.
He loves his Idaho home, his Snake River High School on the hill, and his purple-and-white singlet.
But the prep wrestling season is a three-month fight, and Destin Summers is a 12-month wrestler.
He is big picture, thinking in terms of national tournaments, trips to Reno, and where he stands in the Future Olympian rankings.
While he is a 12-month wrestler, one of those months is February. And February means Idaho State Championships.
In his final February act as a member of the Snake River wrestling team, Destin Summers scored a 12-3 major decision over Timberline’s Isaiah Evans at Holt Arena.
That win capped a perfect 44-0 season, earning Summers his third state championship and the title 2018-19 Post Register Lightweight of the Year.
Following back-to-back wins to start his prep career, Summers was the odds-on favorite to make it three straight in February of 2018.
He did not, dropping a 9-7 overtime decision to Sugar-Salem’s Caleb Norman on the Holt Arena floor.
It was unfamiliar territory for Summers after back-to-back golds, and the pain of that loss cemented a certain resolve.
Summers entered his senior season with a somewhat smaller picture in mind.
After dealing with the heartache of knowing he would not join the pantheon of 4-tiime state champs, Summers dedicated his senior campaign to showing he was in a class of his own.
Dedicated to a season where no one in that circle with him would have the chance to reach overtime, let alone score sudden-victory overtime points.
Summers did just that en route to a 44-up, zero-down senior season with tournament wins at the Tiger-Grizz, Red Halverson, Madison Invitational, and 3A District 5.
At state, Summers punctuated the point with three straight first-period pins en route to the championship match.
“Winning three (state titles) doesn’t feel as good as four,” Summers said following his championship match, looking down. “But I kind of had a point to prove after last year. I didn’t just want to win. I didn’t want anyone to even come close (to beating me.”
Summers has a number of collegiate offers, but is as yet undecided.
“Well, I’ve got nationals and some other tournaments coming up, and then we’ll see,” he said. “I’m going to take some time to be sure I make the right choice.”
That move right there? Classic big-picture.