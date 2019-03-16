When Riggen Cordingley looks over an opposing wrestling roster, he doesn’t look at weights.
Nor does he look at height or age or any of the other wandering biographical indicators.
He looks for records. For titles.
And when he’s at a Saturday tournament, you would think Cordingley was trying to make an impression on his first day in jail — he wants to find the baddest, toughest wrestler in the gym, and beat him.
“He doesn’t care about all that other stuff like weight class,” North Fremont coach Mat Clark said. “He wants to wrestle the best. He doesn’t care if he has to go up to 182. If that’s the best, that’s who he wants to wrestle.”
Sixty-three times this season, Cordingley stepped into the circle. And 63 times, Cordingley gave his opponents exactly what Riggen himself craves — the best.
At 63-0, Cordingley defended his state title of 2018 and also earned the title 2018-19 Post Register All Area Middleweight of the Year.
Cordingley scored pins or technical falls in all but 11 of his contested match this past season.
Perhaps the most impressive non-pin of Cordingley’s junior season, however, came against Jerome’s four-time 4A state champion Ezekial Williamson.
Cordingley scored a 3-2 decision over the Jerome senior on Feb. 1 at the Pocatello Duals, also posting a 7-6 win over Highland senior and 5A state runner-up Kael Anderson.
It’s those kinds of quality, single-point wins that show Cordingley is not just an overpowering competitor, Clark said. It shows he is a cagey craftsman, as well.
“Beating a four-timer, that’s the level he’s on,” Clark said. “You see how good he is now, but he had to work really, really hard to get that way.”
With his perfect run of 63 wins this season, Cordingley has now won 89 consecutive matches dating back to a 4-3 loss to Ririe’s Rustin Rinderknecht in Aberdeen on January 20, 2018.
In all, Cordingley is 124-1 since the start of his sophomore season, and 160-4 during his three-year career.
And coach Clark can assure you, that success is earned.
“I hear all the time what a great athlete he is, but I can tell you he is only that good because he works so hard at it,” he said.
“And this year, he wrestled at 152 because he thought that was where the best wrestling was.”