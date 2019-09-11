The Pioneer League North championship is still on hold.
Wednesday's rescheduled game between the Idaho Falls Chukars and Billings Mustangs was suspended for a second consecutive day due to rain and poor field conditions at Melaleuca Field.
The game is scheduled to resume today at 1 p.m. with Billings leading 1-0 and the Chukars coming to bat in the bottom of the second inning. The league ruled that the game would not be pushed back after 1 p.m., so if it's raining or the field is deemed unplayable at that time, the tie-breaking rules would apply. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head and the Chukars hold that advantage 11-9.
The Chukars won the first game in the best-of-3 series 2-0, but the Mustangs, who won the second half of the Pioneer League season, won the second game 4-3. Billings had the 1-0 lead in Game 3 on Tuesday night before it was suspended due to rain.
The Ogden Raptors won the South Division and await the winner of Thursday's game. Ogden had the best record in Pioneer League at 54-22. If the Chukars win, the Pioneer League best-of-3 finals would begin Friday at Melaleuca Field. Games two and three would be Saturday and Sunday in Ogden, if necessary.