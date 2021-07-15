The Chukars scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Ogden Raptors held on for a 14-13 victory Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field.

The Raptors (29-17) scored six runs in the first inning and made it stand up in a high-scoring game that featured 32 combined hits.

Thomas DeBonville knocked in three runs and Matt Feinstein added two RBIs for the Chukars, giving him 61 on the season.

With the loss, the Chukars (32-14) dropped to second place in the Northern Division, one game behind the Missoula Paddleheads with two games remaining in the first half.

The series continues Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.