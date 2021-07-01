The Idaho Falls Chukars had their 12-game win streak snapped Thursday night as the Pioneer League Southern Division leader Ogden Raptors held on for a 13-8 victory.

The Raptors (23-12) broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Chukars closed to within 11-8 with four runs in the seventh, but would get no closer.

Andrew Don and Brady West each knocked in two runs for Idaho Falls (24-11)

The series continues Friday with Daniel Silva (2-1, 2.55 ERA) getting the start.