At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars fell to Ogden in the first game of the Pioneer League Championship Series. The Raptors outhit the Chukars 9-2.
Idaho Falls struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third as Jimmy Govern scored on a fielder’s choice and Wyatt Mascarella and Tyler Tolbert scored off a throwing error and a fielder’s choice. Ogden scored five unanswered runs over the next four frames, gaining a 4-3 lead with a Sauryn Lao run in the top of the fifth. A throwing error resulted in an insurance run by Jimmy Titus in the top of the seventh.
Ogden sent six pitchers to the mound, with Corey Merrill taking the win, allowing no runs on no hits while walking one and striking out seven in three innings of work. Christian Cosby took the loss for the Chukars, giving up four runs on three hits while walking two and striking out seven in four innings. Jose Marquez went 2 for 5 to record the lone hits for the Chukars.
Idaho Falls (34-41 overall) and Ogden (54-22 overall) play game two tonight in Ogden. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Game three (if necessary) will be 4 p.m. Sunday in Ogden.