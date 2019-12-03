Stuck playing two Mountain West Conference games in early December due to a scheduling conflict for the conference tournament in Las Vegas is bad enough. But having to play at New Mexico in the first game?
The scenario wouldn’t have been the first choice for Boise State coach Leon Rice.
“I think this is probably the last one,” Rice said.
Boise State (4-2) will visit the famed Pit at New Mexico Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game that will stream live on Facebook. The Broncos will then host Colorado State on Saturday night at 7.
It’s the first time the Mountain West has played pre-Christmas league games, but they were left will little choice. A major construction conference in Las Vegas forced the conference tournament to be moved up a week earlier. That meant the league schedule had to be bumped up, and two games had to be played in December.
The only other choice was to move the conference tournament elsewhere for a year, but coaches balked at playing in San Diego or another venue in exchange for the familiarity of Las Vegas and The Thomas and Mack Center.
The result is two league games right in the middle of nonconference play, when teams are still trying to figure out playing time and usually gearing things towards being ready for Mountain West games in January.
“It doesn’t feel right,” Rice said. “There’s a biological clock you have after this many years of playing conference games in January and February and we certainly prefer that. But ‘so what, now what,’ we have to go do it. We’ll go battle.”
Making things worse for the Broncos is that they drew the short straw having to play maybe the toughest league game of the season to start things off, and they’ll do so without Oregon transfer Abu Kigab. He won’t become eligible until the end of the first semester.
New Mexico (7-2) already holds a win over Wisconsin and a road win at rival New Mexico State. The Lobos are coming off a 72-63 win over Montana on Sunday.
Ohio State transfer JaQuan Lyle leads the Lobos with 16.8 points per game, while former Kansas Jayhawks forward Carlton Bragg is second at 11.9 points. He also leads the team with 9.3 rebounds.
And oh yeah, The Pit is traditionally one of the hardest venues in the country for visiting teams to leave with a win.
“It’s maybe the loudest place to play and then you have some altitude issues which are real,” Rice said. “You deal with a lot of things there, and then they always have a good basketball team, too. … They’ve played a tough schedule. Their record is not just padded up. They’ve played some guys (and won).”
Boise State has won three games in a row and leads the league in scoring at 82.5 points per game despite not shooting great from the field. And that has the Broncos excited about what could happen when they start getting shots to fall.
The Broncos made just 5 of 22 shots from 3-point range last time out against UNC-Wilmington, and they are shooting just 33.1 percent from deep on the season — eighth best in the league.
Overall, Boise State is shooting 44.8 percent from the field, which ranks sixth in the Mountain West.
“Let’s go ahead and make some shots,” Rice said. “We scored 80 points the other night and didn’t make any shots. We’re working on that. It will come. I know we have good shooters and the numbers will be right by the end of the year. Let’s do it now. We need it this week.”
The Broncos were picked fifth in the preseason Mountain West media poll despite setting a program record with 20 losses last season. But they feel they can finish even better than fifth, and they’ll get a shot to start proving that this week.
“These games in December might have implications for a championship three months from now,” Rice said. “They are big and they mean a lot. We’re not extremely deep right now, but I like the way they are battling and the grit we’re showing. We’re going to go down there and let the fur fly.”