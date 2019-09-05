At Melaleuca Field, for the second night in a row, the Idaho Falls Chukars routed the Great Falls Voyagers.
The Chukars broke open a scoreless game on Thursday night, scoring five runs in the fourth, and then pulled away for a 9-0 victory.
Stephen Ridings struck out eight and gave up just three hits in six innings to earn the win. Relievers Derrick Adams (2 innings) and Jose Ramirez (1 inning) gave up just one hit over the final three innings as Idaho Falls won its fifth in the past six games.
Isaiah Henry hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth and finished with three RBIs. Juan Carlos Negret knocked in two runs, giving him 47 RBIs on the season.
The series continues tonight with probables LHP Cole Watts starting for the Chukars and LHP Dan Metzdorf starting for the Voyagers.