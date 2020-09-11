RIGBY – It’s not that Payton “PV” Van Steenkiste is greedy.
It’s just that he knows when there is room for improvement.
With a career-best two interceptions during a 47-22 walloping of the 4A state No. 1 Skyline Grizzlies on Friday night, PV shrugged off the defensive achievement with a perfectionist’s air.
“Shoulda had one more,” the Rigby senior said. “At least one more.”
PV set the tone for the Rigby defense on the first series of the game, jumping a route to intercept Skyline quarterback Cade Marlow.
That pick set up a short 25-yard field for the host Trojans, and the first of four first-half touchdowns.
Rigby held the vaunted Skyline offense to just 67 first-half yards, forcing either a turnover or a 3-and-out on five of the Grizzlies’ first six possessions.
“Our defense made some big mistakes last week in Post Falls, and we wanted to come out tonight and correct some of that,” PV said. “Skyline is a great team, and we knew we wanted to come out tonight and limit their big plays.”
The Rigby defense did just that, setting up the Trojans’ offense on the happy side of the 50-yard line.
Every time Skyline gave the Rigby offense a short field to work with in the first half, the Trojans made them pay.
Rigby converted drives of 25, 47, 46 and 46 yards, failing to score only on its two possessions that did not begin in Skyline territory.
Rigby took a 26-6 lead into halftime and the two teams exchanged touchdowns early in the third quarter.
Trailing 33-14 and driving late in the third, Skyline attempted to convert on fourth-down deep in Rigby territory.
But Marlow’s pass into the corner was sniffed out by Rigby senior defensive back Maea Lefai.
Lefai’s stop essentially closed the book on any chance of a Skyline comeback, sending both the home fans and Rigby sideline into joyous fits.
“I saw his eyes getting big when the ball was in the air, but I got there first,” Lefai said. “It was a good play all around.”
Rigby (3-0) has now won 13 in a row, and has run its winning streak against the Grizzlies to four. Next up for the Trojans is a home game against Hillcrest.
The Skyline (2-1) road schedule continues next week with a game at Blackfoot in a showdown between last season's top two finishers in the 4A District 6 conference.
RIGBY 47, SKYLINE 22
Skyline 0 6 8 8 -- 22
Rigby 12 14 7 14 -- 47
First quarter
R – Tiger Adolpho 5 run (kick failed) 8:30
R – Gabe Mobley 5 run (run failed) 6:02
Second quarter
R – Trajen Larsen 20 pass from Adolpho (Trey Saathoff kick) 11:23
S – Eli Ames 18 pass from Cade Marlow (kick blocked) 6:24
R – Adolpho 5 run (Saathoff kick) :19
Third quarter
R – Zheik Falevai 4 run (Saathoff kick) 11:23
S – Bridger Swafford 4 run (Kenyon Sadiq pass from Marlow) 2:42
Fourth quarter
R – Taylor Freeman 56 pass from Adolpho (Gabe Mobley run) 8:54
R – Mobley 58 run (kick blocked) 4:52
S – Sadiq 11 pass from Lachlan Haacke (Caden Taggart pass from Haacke) 2:37
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Skyline: Ames 9-40, Swafford 5-17, Abrahn Silverio 1-0, Marlow 9-(-15) Rigby: Mobley 10-130, Falevai 10-49, Adolpho 7-33, Lucas Mikkola 2-15, Freeman 1-10, Rysen Tyler 1-5, Jose Mondragon 1-(-3).
PASSING — Skyline: Marlow 12-25-2-158, Haacke 3-5-0-69. Rigby: Adolpho 11-18-0-230, Freeman 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Skyline: Ames 7-110, Connor Maloney 3-58, Taggart 1-35, Silverio 1-23, Sadiq 1-11, Jace Earnes 1-9, Tagen Anderson 3-4 Rigby: Larsen 5-134, Freeman 2-62, Falevai 1-23, Rysen Tyler 2-8, Mobley 1-3.