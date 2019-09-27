RIGBY – The game was over. Had been for more than 30 minutes.
But the scoreboard at Rigby High School was still lit.
Time: 0:00. Home 35. Guest 20.
That scoreboard may be lit yet, after the hometown Trojans beat down the rival Madison Bobcats — snapping a five-game losing streak to their cross-county rivals.
“It’s Madison, man. We straight up beat Madison,” Rigby senior lineman Tanoa Togiai said. “A bunch of us seniors grew up playing together with the same goal — beat Madison.”
Togiai was central to a dominant Rigby defensive effort in the second half, as the Trojans bounced back from a 20-14 halftime deficit for the victory.
Leading 21-20 with the Bobcats on the move, Togiai stoned Madison on 4th-and-1 late in the third quarter.
“I just knew it was here and now, and this game was going to go one way or the other on that play,” Togiai said. “After that the offense got going and we put them away.”
In all, Rigby held Madison to 22 rushing yards and 79 total yards in the second half, including back-to-back Madison possessions running the two-minute drill.
On the other side of the ball, the Rigby offense was rolling with touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, racking up 205 yards in the half.
The first half was more of a dogfight, however.
Determined to establish the run early, Madison came out with nine straight rushing plays before giving up the ball in Rigby territory.
But it was a 27-yard pass on fourth down on the Bobcats’ second possession that set up the game’s first score, a pass that went from quarterback Easton Cordero to Trey Holloway.
Rigby punched back — like immediately back — converting a long kickoff return and a 46-yard run by quarterback Keegan Thompson into a score 16 seconds later.
Rigby scored again on its next possession to take a 14-7 lead on a run by Brigham Youngstrom.
After getting a fumble deep in Madison territory, Rigby squandered the opportunity with an interception, and then a fumble on its next possession.
Madison converted both of those turnovers into touchdowns, taking a 20-14 lead and the momentum into the half.
The win is Rigby’’s first since 2013 when the Trojans beat Madison 19-7, and comes one year after a 48-14 loss in Rexburg.
Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson had another big night, finishing with 145 rushing yards and two scores, and teammate Brigham Youngstrom added two more rushing touchdowns.
Rigby linebacker Taten Hawkes was one of many stars on the defense with seven tackles and an interception.
Cordero ran for one score, and threw two more to tailback Joe Lundin.
Rigby (4-1 overall, 1-0 5A District 5-6) continues conference play on Friday night at Thunder Ridge. Madison (1-4, 0-1) hosts defending 4A state champion Hillcrest the same night for a nonconference game.
RIGBY 35, MADISON 20
Madison 7 13 0 0 — 20
Rigby 7 7 7 14 — 35
First quarter
M — Easton Cordero 1 run (Andrew Williams kick) 2:19
R — Keegan Thompson 46 run (Brendan Behunin kick) 2:03
Second quarter
R — Brigham Youngstrom 5 run (Behunin kick) 7:16
M — Joseph Lundin 4 pass from Cordero (Williams kick) 3:27
M — Lundin 13 pass from Cordero (Williams kick) :24
Third quarter
R — Thompson 3 run (Behunin kick) 1:51
Fourth quarter
R — Colton Edwards 5 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick) 10:28
R — Youngstrom 1 run (Behunin kick) 3:28
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Madison, Cordero 20-49, Lundin 21-40. Rigby, Thompson 22-157, Youngstrom 22-85m Zheik Falevai 6-58
PASSING — Madison, Cordero 11-17-140-2. Rigby, Thompson 6-10-59-1
RECEIVING — Madison, Trey Holloway 4-83, Dawson Wills 1-21, Lundin 4-20, Isaac Danielson 1-11, Williams 1-5. Rigby, Brycen Uffens 2-22, Keegan Wolfensberger 1-12, Payton Vansteenkiste 1-11, Youngstrom 1-9, Edwards 1-5