RIGBY — If there’s anyone who knows how to catch Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho, it’s Taylor Freeman.
Freeman, who is 1A to Adolpho’s 1 on the Rigby QB depth chart, caught a pair of long touchdown passes Friday night to help the Trojans blank visiting Hillcrest 37-0 on homecoming night.
Bolstering the Rigby receiving corps in the absence of injured stars Trajen Larsen and Colton Edwards, Freeman was squarely in Adolpho’s bullseye all night.
Freeman finished with 102 yards on the night, and had nothing but praise for his throwing buddy.
“He throws a beautiful ball, and it just goes where it needs to go,” Freeman said. “I’ve never had two (touchdowns) before, and it’s pretty sweet to put up 37 against a good team like Hillcrest (on homecoming).”
Scoreless at the end of the first quarter, it appeared early as if Hillcrest was up to the challenge against the defending 5A state champ and No. 1 ranked Trojans.
But a combination of Rigby smash-mouth defense and home-run offense ended any speculation of any upset by the visiting Knights.
The Hillcrest offense struggled to solve the Rigby defense in the first half, managing just 66 yards — all rushing — on 29 first half plays.
After giving up some real estate on Hillcrest’s first two drives, Rigby tightened up in a big way, forcing the Knights into 3-and-outs on their final four possessions of the half.
“I think we got more focused and into the game, and started shooting our gaps,” junior defensive lineman Talin Togiai said. “We knew they weren’t going to be able to run inside, but we knew they were going to try.”
Though held scoreless in the first quarter, the Trojans erupted for three quick touchdowns over 5 ½ minutes in the second quarter.
Two of those scores were tight passing touchdowns from Adolpho to Freeman, covering 27 and 43 yards, respectively.
The bulk of Hillcrest’s first half yardage came on its first possession as the Knights pushed the ball deep into Rigby territory.
Pressing their advantage, the Knights went for it on 4th-and-2 and were intercepted when Rigby defensive back Kade DaBell jumped an underneath route.
Rigby went on to score another touchdown in the second quarter, adding two more in the fourth to complete the rout.
The non-conference fun and games are over for the Trojans, who take their 4-0 record up against Thunder Ridge in the conference opener next Friday in Rigby.
Hillcrest (2-2) also opens its conference season on Friday with a home game against Shelley at Thunder Stadium.
***
RIGBY 37, HILLCREST 0
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Rigby 0 23 0 14 -- 37
Second quarter
R – Taylor Freeman 27 pass from Tiger Adolpho (Trey Saathoff kick) 7:44
R – Freeman 43 pass from Adolpho (Payton Van Steenkiste pass from Zheik Falevai) 5:08
R – Falevai 1 run (Freeman run) 2:12
Fourth quarter
R – Falevai 6 run (Forrest Uminski kick) 8:05
R – Gabe Mobley 32 run (Uminski kick) 2:33
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Hillcrest: Demick Hatch 16-49, Garrett Phippen 6-48, Tre Kofe 12-40, Keegan Porter 12-27, Tyler Schultz 2-6, Connor Payne 1-4. Rigby: Falevai 11-87, Mobley 9-74, Adolpho 10-18
PASSING — Hillcrest: Schultz 1-2-0-6, Hatch 1-7-2-(-1) Rigby: Adolpho 9-20-0-180
RECEIVING — Hillcrest: Hatch 1-9, Brett Bartell 1-(-1) Rigby: Freeman 5-102, Van Steenkiste 1-45, Falevai 1-23, Caden Hooper 1-6, Con Dansie 1-4