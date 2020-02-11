Rigby logo

Coming off a victory over rival Madison, Rigby moved up a spot in the boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.

The Trojans are No. 2 in 5A at 18-1, trailing only Rocky Mountain, which received all eight first-place votes and has had a hold on No. 1 with a 19-1 record.

Idaho Falls also moved up in the 4A poll, to No. 3. The 4A poll has been a battle between Middleton and Preston for the top spot. This week the two tied atop the poll and split first-place votes with four each. Burley and Kuna were newcomers at fourth and fifth, respectively.

Sugar-Salem and Teton remained third and fourth in 3A even as the Diggers handed Teton two losses over the past two weeks.

In 2A, North Fremont suffered a loss to Salmon, but held onto the top spot, edging out West Side by two points.

Mackay continued its hold on fifth in the 1A Division 2 poll.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1

2. Rigby 18-1 27 3

3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4

4. Meridian 17-3 17 2

5. Borah 16-4 15 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

t-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1

t-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2

3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4

4. Burley 14-5 9 —

5. Kuna 14-4 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1

2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2

3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3

4. Teton 12-5 15 4

5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1

2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3

3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2

4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4

5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5

Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2

2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3

3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1

4. Valley 15-4 14 4

t-5. Grace 11-10 5 t-5

t-5. Oakley 15-5 5 —

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2

3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3

4. Cascade 13-4 17 4

5. Mackay 16-4 11 5

Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal;

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register;

Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000