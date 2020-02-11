Coming off a victory over rival Madison, Rigby moved up a spot in the boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.
The Trojans are No. 2 in 5A at 18-1, trailing only Rocky Mountain, which received all eight first-place votes and has had a hold on No. 1 with a 19-1 record.
Idaho Falls also moved up in the 4A poll, to No. 3. The 4A poll has been a battle between Middleton and Preston for the top spot. This week the two tied atop the poll and split first-place votes with four each. Burley and Kuna were newcomers at fourth and fifth, respectively.
Sugar-Salem and Teton remained third and fourth in 3A even as the Diggers handed Teton two losses over the past two weeks.
In 2A, North Fremont suffered a loss to Salmon, but held onto the top spot, edging out West Side by two points.
Mackay continued its hold on fifth in the 1A Division 2 poll.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Rigby 18-1 27 3
3. Post Falls 17-3 21 4
4. Meridian 17-3 17 2
5. Borah 16-4 15 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Middleton (4) 16-2 36 1
t-1. Preston (4) 18-1 36 2
3. Idaho Falls 14-4 24 4
4. Burley 14-5 9 —
5. Kuna 14-4 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lakeland 4, Moscow 4, Minico 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (7) 18-1 39 1
2. Kimberly (1) 17-1 33 2
3. Sugar-Salem 13-5 24 3
4. Teton 12-5 15 4
5. Kellogg 11-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (4) 14-2 36 1
2. West Side (3) 16-3 34 3
3. Marsing (1) 15-5 21 2
4. St. Maries 12-5 15 4
5. Nampa Christian 14-6 6 5
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 5, New Plymouth 2, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (3) 17-2 35 2
2. Potlatch (3) 17-2 33 3
3. Ambrose (2) 17-2 28 1
4. Valley 15-4 14 4
t-5. Grace 11-10 5 t-5
t-5. Oakley 15-5 5 —
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (6) 16-0 38 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 16-4 34 2
3. Garden Valley 13-3 19 3
4. Cascade 13-4 17 4
5. Mackay 16-4 11 5
Others receiving votes: Timberline (Weippe) 1.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal;
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register;
Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News.