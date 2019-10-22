There was a shakeup in this week’s 5A football state media poll as Rigby makes an appearance at No. 5, while Highland and Eagle both dropped out of the top-5 rankings following losses. Mountain View, which lost to Borah, drops from second to third, and Borah moves into the poll at No. 4.
Rocky Mountain, at 8-0, remained the top team with all eight first-place votes and Coeur d’Alene moved up two spots to No. 2.
In 4A, District 6 champion Blackfoot stayed at No. 2 behind unbeaten Kuna.
District 6 teams Sugar-Salem (3A), North Fremont (2A) and Lost Rivers (1A Division I) all remained No. 1 in their respective classifications. Lost Rivers, which was tied for the top spot last week with Prairie, was No. 1 outright this week by two points.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 8
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene 6-2 19 4
3. Mountain View 6-2 18 2
4. Borah 6-2 17 —
5. Rigby 6-1 14 —
Others receiving votes: Highland 11, Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (8) 8-0 40 1
2. Blackfoot 7-1 28 2
3. Vallivue 6-2 21 3
4. Middleton 6-2 17 5
5. Bishop Kelly 6-2 9 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (6) 6-1 36 1
2. Homedale (2) 8-0 34 2
3. Weiser 7-0 24 3
4. Timberlake 7-0 17 4
5. Gooding 7-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (6) 7-0 38 1
2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 7-0 31 t-2
3. West Side 6-1 27 t-2
4. Bear Lake 6-2 11 4
5. Melba 5-2 9 5
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lost Rivers (5) 7-0 37 t-1
2. Prairie (3) 7-0 35 t-1
3. Oakley 6-1 22 3
4. Raft River 6-1 13 4
5. Potlatch 5-2 5 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Wilder 2, Idaho City 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1
2. Kendrick (1) 6-1 32 2
3. Carey 6-1 25 3
4. Garden Valley 5-2 14 4
5. Horseshoe Bend 6-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000