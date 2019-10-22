Rigby logo

There was a shakeup in this week’s 5A football state media poll as Rigby makes an appearance at No. 5, while Highland and Eagle both dropped out of the top-5 rankings following losses. Mountain View, which lost to Borah, drops from second to third, and Borah moves into the poll at No. 4.

Rocky Mountain, at 8-0, remained the top team with all eight first-place votes and Coeur d’Alene moved up two spots to No. 2.

In 4A, District 6 champion Blackfoot stayed at No. 2 behind unbeaten Kuna.

District 6 teams Sugar-Salem (3A), North Fremont (2A) and Lost Rivers (1A Division I) all remained No. 1 in their respective classifications. Lost Rivers, which was tied for the top spot last week with Prairie, was No. 1 outright this week by two points.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 8

CLASS 5A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 8-0 40 1

2. Coeur d’Alene 6-2 19 4

3. Mountain View 6-2 18 2

4. Borah 6-2 17 —

5. Rigby 6-1 14 —

Others receiving votes: Highland 11, Eagle 1.

CLASS 4A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kuna (8) 8-0 40 1

2. Blackfoot 7-1 28 2

3. Vallivue 6-2 21 3

4. Middleton 6-2 17 5

5. Bishop Kelly 6-2 9 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 4, Minico 1.

CLASS 3A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (6) 6-1 36 1

2. Homedale (2) 8-0 34 2

3. Weiser 7-0 24 3

4. Timberlake 7-0 17 4

5. Gooding 7-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (6) 7-0 38 1

2. McCall-Donnelly (2) 7-0 31 t-2

3. West Side 6-1 27 t-2

4. Bear Lake 6-2 11 4

5. Melba 5-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lost Rivers (5) 7-0 37 t-1

2. Prairie (3) 7-0 35 t-1

3. Oakley 6-1 22 3

4. Raft River 6-1 13 4

5. Potlatch 5-2 5 5

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 4, Wilder 2, Idaho City 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lighthouse Christian (7) 7-0 39 1

2. Kendrick (1) 6-1 32 2

3. Carey 6-1 25 3

4. Garden Valley 5-2 14 4

5. Horseshoe Bend 6-1 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 1.

VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

