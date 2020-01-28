There was little movement in this week’s boys basketball state media poll, with the No. 1 teams in five of the six classifications holding their spots. The only change was in 1A Division I where Ambrose jumped to the top spot after previous No. 1 Potlach was beaten by Lapwai.
Rigby moved up a spot in 5A to No. 3, while Idaho Falls continues to get votes in 4A.
Sugar-Salem and Teton are third and fourth, respectively, in 3A, with South Fremont receiving votes.
North Fremont received all seven first-place votes in 2A and continues to hold the top spot.
Mackay received votes in 1A Division 2.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (7) 15-1 35 1
2. Borah 13-2 22 2
3. Rigby 15-1 20 t-4
4. Post Falls 15-3 14 t-4
5. Meridian 13-2 13 3
Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (4) 12-2 32 1
2. Preston (3) 15-1 31 2
3. Lakeland 13-1 18 3
4. Minico 11-4 13 4
5. Burley 11-4 7 —
Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Fruitland (5) 15-1 33 1
2. Kimberly (2) 12-1 30 2
3. Sugar-Salem 10-3 21 3
4. Teton 10-3 13 4
5. Kellogg 8-5 4 t-5
Others receiving votes: Snake River 2, South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. North Fremont (7) 12-1 35 1
2. Marsing 12-3 24 4
3. West Side 12-3 22 3
4. Nampa Christian 13-3 14 2
5. Malad 10-4 7 —
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Ambrose (6) 14-1 33 2
2. Lapwai (1) 13-2 29 3
3. Potlatch 13-2 22 1
4. Wilder 15-1 11 4
5. Valley 11-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Kamiah 1, Prairie 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lakeside (5) 11-0 32 1
2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 13-4 29 2
3. Garden Valley 12-2 23 3
4. North Gem 12-2 10 5
5. Cascade 11-3 9 4
Others receiving votes: Mackay 2.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000