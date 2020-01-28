Rigby logo

There was little movement in this week’s boys basketball state media poll, with the No. 1 teams in five of the six classifications holding their spots. The only change was in 1A Division I where Ambrose jumped to the top spot after previous No. 1 Potlach was beaten by Lapwai.

Rigby moved up a spot in 5A to No. 3, while Idaho Falls continues to get votes in 4A.

Sugar-Salem and Teton are third and fourth, respectively, in 3A, with South Fremont receiving votes.

North Fremont received all seven first-place votes in 2A and continues to hold the top spot.

Mackay received votes in 1A Division 2.

STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 15-1 35 1

2. Borah 13-2 22 2

3. Rigby 15-1 20 t-4

4. Post Falls 15-3 14 t-4

5. Meridian 13-2 13 3

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (4) 12-2 32 1

2. Preston (3) 15-1 31 2

3. Lakeland 13-1 18 3

4. Minico 11-4 13 4

5. Burley 11-4 7 —

Others receiving votes: Idaho Falls 3, Kuna 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Fruitland (5) 15-1 33 1

2. Kimberly (2) 12-1 30 2

3. Sugar-Salem 10-3 21 3

4. Teton 10-3 13 4

5. Kellogg 8-5 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: Snake River 2, South Fremont 1, Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. North Fremont (7) 12-1 35 1

2. Marsing 12-3 24 4

3. West Side 12-3 22 3

4. Nampa Christian 13-3 14 2

5. Malad 10-4 7 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Ambrose (6) 14-1 33 2

2. Lapwai (1) 13-2 29 3

3. Potlatch 13-2 22 1

4. Wilder 15-1 11 4

5. Valley 11-3 5 5

Others receiving votes: Oakley 3, Kamiah 1, Prairie 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lakeside (5) 11-0 32 1

2. Lighthouse Christian (2) 13-4 29 2

3. Garden Valley 12-2 23 3

4. North Gem 12-2 10 5

5. Cascade 11-3 9 4

Others receiving votes: Mackay 2.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

