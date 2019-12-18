It took just one visit for Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson to know he wanted to play for Idaho State University.
“It just felt right,” Thompson said Wednesday after signing his letter of intent in front of friends and family and several long-time teammates at the school library.
ISU was the first school to offer the 6-foot-5 190-pound dual-threat quarterback after Thompson attended a camp in the summer.
Once the season began, Thompson said he just focused on getting better and pushing his team toward a state title. The recruiting process was put aside for the season.
After working to improve his passing, Thompson emerged as a true dual-threat quarterback, finishing the season with 1,858 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The Trojans reeled off 11 straight wins and claimed their first 5A state championship in dramatic fashion, rallying for a 57-56 double-overtime win over Coeur d’Alene. Thompson passed for six touchdowns in the win and accounted for 411 yards of offense.
“Coming into my senior year this is a team we knew had so much potential,” he said.
Thompson, who’s a key component of the Rigby basketball team which is expected to also challenge for a state title, noted there was a sense of relief after making his pick official on Wednesday.
He’ll go on a two-year mission following graduation and join the Bengals in 2022.