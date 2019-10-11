Armando Gonzalez said his Rigby High School football team had bigger goals in mind Friday than just winning a conference road game against Thunder Ridge.
Sure, beating the Titans was a must, and the Trojans got their win by beating the Titans 45-20 on a chilly night under the lights at Thunder Ridge. As an added bonus, Gonzalez and his coaching staff were able to work on things they know they’ll need to win a conference title, and hopefully a state title, later this season.
One of those things is the ability to throw the ball, so Gonzalez’s game plan included plenty of dropbacks for senior quarterback Keegan Thompson.
“He can do so much, but tonight we put it on him to throw the ball,” Gonzalez said. “We know we need to throw the ball to beat Highland and win the district title.”
Thompson passed that test and then some, completing 17 of 31 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He did most of his damage in the first half, throwing for 207 yards and all four touchdowns as Rigby piled up a 38-7 halftime lead.
“We know our offensive line is dominant, and they showed that,” Gonzalez said.
They certainly did.
Senior center Carson Johnson anchored a line that kept the rush away from Thompson and allowed the Trojans to rush for 251 yards. Thompson led the way with 129 yards and a score on just seven carries, while senior Brigham Youngstrom added 104 yards on 12 carries. Youngstrom also had the highlight of the night, breaking free on a 48-yard TD run that started with him and his linemen pushing the pile several yards downfield before he broke free and outran the few Titan defenders still standing.
Trajen Larsen was Thompson’s top target, catching three passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Uffens and Christian Fredrickson also caught touchdown passes for Rigby.
The Trojans also made big plays on defense, intercepting Thunder Ridge sophomore quarterback Tao Johnson three times while pressuring him for most of the game.
Thunder Ridge got a big game from senior Kaysen Isom, who rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Senior wide receiver Kayden Toldson also had a big game, catching six passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans (2-5, 0-2 conference) play a nonconference game against Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium next week.
Rigby (6-1, 2-0) plays a nonconference game at Bonneville next week before taking on Highland for the district title in two weeks.
RIGBY 45, THUNDER RIDGE 20
Rigby 21 17 7 0--45
Thunder Ridge 7 0 0 13--20
First quarter
R—Brycen Uffens 26 pass from Keegan Thompson (Brendan Behunin kick)
R—Trajen Larsen 31 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick), 5:25
TR—Kaysen Isom 70 run (Isom kick), 5:05
R—Thompson 56 run (Behunin kick), :11
Second quarter
R—Behunin 31 field goal, 8:46
R—Larsen 27 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick), 8:33
R—Christian Fredrickson 12 pass from Thompson (Behunin kick), 4:57
Third quarter
R—Brigham Youngstrom 48 run (Behunin kick), :42
Fourth quarter
TR—Kayden Toldson 21 pass from Tao Johnson (Dutch Driggs kick), 4:20
TR—Toldson 8 pass from Johnson (kick blocked), 2:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Rigby: Youngstrom 12-104, Thompson 7-129, Zheik Falevai 2-17, Taylor Freeman 2-(minus-6), Benton Zagula 2-7. Thunder Ridge: Kaysen Isom 22-164, Johnson 14-4, Connor Belnap 2-3, Trey Kirkendoll 1-(-1).
PASSING-Rigby: Thompson 17-31-0 230. Thunder Ridge: Johnson 12-22-3 181.
RECEIVING—Rigby: Falevai 2-8, Colton Edwards 3-52, Uffens 1-24, Youngstrom 1-9, Larsen 3-69, Keegan Wolfensberger 2-9, Fredrickson 4-49, Caden Hooper 1-15. Thunder Ridge: Toldson 6-135, Belnap 1-4, Isom 3-29, Driggs 1-4.