The latest Idaho girls basketball state media poll has a new District 6 team among the rankings.
Ririe, the three-time defending 2A Nuclear Conference champion which is on a -game win streak, joined the 2A ranks this week in a tie for No. 5 with New Plymouth. This is the first time since Ririe was No. 5 in the week one poll on Dec. 11 that a 2A Nuclear Conference girls team has been ranked this season.
The poll remained relatively unchanged otherwise for the District 6 teams represented. Bonneville and Sugar-Salem remained unanimous No. 1s in 4A and 3A, respectively, for another week while Teton again held the No. 4 spot in 3A. Blackfoot also remained in the No. 4 spot in the 4A ranks. Butte County, tied for No. 5 in 1A Division I last week, claimed the No. 5 spot outright this week.
Rigby was among teams receiving votes in 5A, Snake River was among teams receiving votes in 3A and Mackay was among teams receiving votes in 1A Division II.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 18-2 40 1
2. Timberline 19-2 31 2
3. Meridian 15-6 18 5
T-4. Lake City 14-6 11 3
T-4. Coeur d'Alene 16-4 11 -
Other receiving votes: Boise 7, Rigby 1, Eagle 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bonneville (8) 21-0 40 1
2. Century 16-3 32 2
3. Middleton 14-5 23 3
4. Blackfoot 15-6 13 4
5. Caldwell 17-3 10 5
Other receiving votes: Jerome 1, Sandpoint 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-1 40 1
2. Parma 17-2 31 2
3. Timberlake 15-4 25 3
4. Teton 15-6 13 4
5. Filer 15-6 6 -
Other receiving votes: Kellogg 2, Marsh Valley 2, Snake River 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8) 19-2 40 1
2. Melba 18-2 32 2
3. Cole Valley 17-4 20 4
4. Grangeville 15-4 19 3
T-5. New Plymouth 15-5 3 -
T-5. Ririe 13-8 3 -
Other receiving votes: Bear Lake 2, Nampa Christian 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (8) 20-1 40 1
2. Prairie 16-3 29 2
3. Rimrock 20-1 23 3
4. Grace 17-3 19 4
5. Butte County 16-7 5 T-5
Other receiving votes: Genesee 2, Liberty Charter 2
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 15-1 39 1
2. Tri-Valley 17-2 28 2
3. Kendrick (1) 17-3 21 3
4. Rockland 18-2 18 4
5. Lighthouse Christian 16-3 8 5
Other receiving votes: Mackay 4, Salmon River 1, Lakeside 1