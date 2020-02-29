NAMPA — The Ririe Bulldogs matched the longest dynasty in Idaho wrestling history at the Ford Idaho Center on Saturday, winning their sixth-straight team championship in front of a packed house.
The team championship streak matches that of Teton and then-coach Alvin Dalley who won six straight from 1968-1973.
“At the start of the year we didn’t really know where we were as a team, or whether we could get to this point,” Ririe junior Connor Parkinson said. “But we kept at it and here we are.”
Ririe dominated the 2A team competition with 245 points, 46 better than runner-up New Plymouth. North Fremont (95) was the other District team to crack the top 10, placing ninth.
Parkinson (106) and Gabe Sommers (195) each scored individual victories for the Bulldogs, helping push Ririe to the six-peat.
“The coaches try to put the responsibility on our shoulders, and teach us to work for what we want,” Sommers said. “Win or lose, they don’t care. They just want us to go out, do our best and do our jobs. If we do that, (assistant) coach (Brad) Parkinson says the rest will take care of itself.”
Parkinson is one of two assistant coaches at Ririe, joining Jeff Smith and Chris Harris in the wresting room.
Reflecting on the tough start to the season referenced by Connor Parkinson, Sommers said it wasn’t any one big thing that led to Saturday’s title. Just a bunch of little ones.
“We weren’t looking so hot early on, but we got in the room and kept at it and built up the team from the inside,” he said.
5A
Highland gave Post Falls a scare in the race for 5A team gold, finishing four points back of the defending 5A champions with 209 points. Post Falls has now won three straight and five of the last six at 5A.
Leading the way for District 6 in the big school division was Thunder Ridge, which finished ninth with 89.5 points.
4A
Kuna defended its 2019 state title, edging rival Columbia 206-188.5 in the team competition. Century represented eastern Idaho with a third place finish with 174 points, and Blackfoot was District 6s top finisher at 93.5.