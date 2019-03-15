Ririe coach Eric Torgerson called Michael Ure the best player he’s ever coached.
“He’s just been a super player,” Torgerson said.
Ure, a 6-foot-7 senior forward for the Bulldogs, added to his many accolades on Friday, earning Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors after helping lead Ririe to a third-place finish in the 2A state championship tournament.
“It’s special for sure,” said Ure, who is a two-time District 6 Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-State selection. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work that’s paying off. It’s also super humbling to win something like this.”
Ririe, with a senior-laden lineup, finished 24-2 as Ure averaged 21.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
According to the Gatorade release, the award also recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Ure has maintained a 3.81 GPA and is an active member of the Boy Scouts of America. He also has volunteered locally assisting the elderly and officiating youth basketball games.
Ure is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award. He joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).