RIRIE — Michael Ure made it official on Tuesday afternoon. The talented Ririe senior signed to play basketball with Montana Tech, a decision that had already been announced, but was finally cemented with a signature in front of teammates, family, and friends at the Ririe gym.
Also in attendance were members of the Montana Tech coaching staff, including head coach Adam Hiatt, who had seen Ure's development since the youngster attended camps as an eighth grader.
"We had our eye on him for a long time," said Hiatt, who previously coached at Westminster College in Salt Lake City when Ure started going to camps. When Hiatt took the coaching job at Montana Tech three years ago, Ure decided to follow. Montana Tech is an NAIA program that competes in the Frontier Conference.
"He's really helped develop my knowledge and skills," said Ure, who was named Post Register Player of the Year this past season and was also named Gatorade Idaho player of the year for all classifications.
At 6-foot-7, Ure is a force under the basket, but he can also step back and hit shots from the perimeter. Ure averaged 21.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and was among area leaders with 58 made 3-pointers while shooting 52 percent from the floor overall and 42 percent from 3. He also blocked 3.3 shots per game.
Former coach Eric Torgerson described Ure as the best player he's coached in 20 years. The Bulldogs won two second-place trophies at the state tournament and were third this past season.
"He's a tremendous prospect," Hiatt said. "He checks every single box that you look for as a coach at this level … Our expectation is before he's finished, we expect him to be a candidate for player of the year in our league."
But first, Ure will serve a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission before moving to Butte.
"I'm excited for what the future holds," he said.