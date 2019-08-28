The Rocky Mountain Rumble returns to Holt Arena this weekend for its 12th installment.
The annual high school football showcase features six games on Friday and Saturday, including season openers for defending 4A state champion Hillcrest, Blackfoot and Skyline.
This year’s Rumble kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday with Minico and Tooele (Utah), followed by Skyline against Orem (Utah) at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s action begins at 10 a.m. with Hillcrest against the Raymond Comets from Alberta, Canada. Blackfoot plays Lakeland at 1 p.m., Century faces Lehi (Utah) at 4p.m., and Highland caps the showcase at 7 p.m. against East (Utah).
The Rocky Mountain Rumble was first held in 2008 and has featured teams from Idaho, California, Utah, Colorado, Canada, Nevada, Washington, Wyoming and New Mexico.
Highland has played in the Rumble each year, going 8-3. Minico (5-5) is making its 11th appearance. East (UT) and Lakeland are first-time participants.
Idaho teams are 31-19 all-time at the rumble. This year’s matchup between Blackfoot and Lakeland is the second all-Idaho game all-time at the Rumble. The first was in 2016, when Lewiston beat Highland 45-38.