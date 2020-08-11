It won’t be in Pocatello, but the Rocky Mountain Rumble officially has a home for 2020.
The early-season high school football showcase, which features teams from Idaho and other states from around the West, will take place at Madison High School in Rexburg on Aug. 28 and 29.
Traditionally held at Idaho State’s Holt Arena, the Rumble was forced to find a new venue late last week when ISU — which won’t play football this fall — announced that high schools won’t be allowed to play at Holt either.
With the venue change, another game featuring a local team was added to the schedule for the Rumble.
Pocatello and Madison will play at 7 p.m. on the 28th, right after the Rumble’s opening game of Bonneville vs. Mountain Crest (Utah) at 4 p.m.
On the 29th, Rigby will take on Box Elder (Utah) in the 4 p.m. game before Highland plays Sky View (Utah) in the nightcap.