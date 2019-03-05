POCATELLO – Ron Prettyman was on Idaho State University's campus 10 years ago, recommending ways the school could improve.
Monday, Prettyman was back on campus speaking in the same vein.
Prettyman held an open forum at ISU's Pond Student Union Building in front of the university's staff, students, boosters and supporters. The former Indiana State University athletic director is one of five finalists to become Idaho State's next head of athletics and was the fourth of five candidates to present.
When Prettyman was on Idaho State's campus 10 years ago, he was with an NCAA certification peer review group, which was tasked with diagnosing weaknesses and prescribing revisions. He spoke Monday of the culture change he helped bring upon Indiana State, and the culture change due at Idaho State.
“Culture change comes with knowing that the recipient is going to listen to all points of view,” Prettyman said to the group that gathered Monday. “We have an opportunity to be an inspiration source for this community and this university.
“We want our events to be the greatest show in Pocatello. We want our athletic events to be the place to be, but also the place to be seen.”
Prettyman has been an AD at three universities: NAIA Vanguard University (1983-95), Division II California State University Dominguez Hills (1995-2005), and Division I/FCS Indiana State (2005-16). Most recently, he was the managing director for the NCAA National Championship Division (2016-18), for which he oversaw and managed 17 NCAA national championships, including the College World Series and FCS football national championship.
The veteran athletic administrator said he craved having a college, coaches and athletes to root for and connect with, thus his desire to return to a job on a campus.
“I was happy at Indiana State and then had the opportunity to go on and do some cool stuff at the NCAA,” Prettyman told the Journal. “And now I'm ready to get back to a campus.”
Indiana State's major athletic programs yielded mixed results during Prettyman's tenure. The football team was a perennial zero-to-one-win program for years, but qualified for the 2014 FCS playoffs, going 1-1 in the postseason. The men's basketball team won the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, and also played in three other postseason tournaments (NIT twice, CBI once, CIT once). The baseball team produced winning seasons nearly every year during Prettyman's term and made two appearances in the regional round of the College World Series. The women's basketball team played in back-to-back NITs in 2013 and '14.
Prettyman's resume also boasts multiple facilities renovations and constructions, including the newly named Dignity Health Sports Park, which was formerly known as the StubHub Center and is the home stadium for the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and MLS' LA Galaxy. The stadium is located on the campus of Cal State Dominguez Hills, where Prettyman was the athletic director from 1995-2005.
Prettyman was named the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Administrator of the Year in 2004 and 2011.
“Probably something that needs to have some close attention here at Idaho State is the facility projects,” Prettyman told the Journal. “We had great successes at both Cal State Dominguez Hills and at Indiana State, and I would welcome those challenges here, because I think I can bring some ideas to the table about some things that worked with partnerships and approaches for naming right opportunities.”
Prettyman said that similarly to Idaho State and new president Kevin Satterlee, Indiana State was under new leadership during his early years at the school.
Prettyman mentioned Satterlee's vision for Idaho State's future and the importance athletics plays in it.
“I went (to Indiana State) and some things needed to be different than they were, and we got that done and we experienced a high level of success,” Prettyman said to the group. “We not only grew in the classroom and in the community, but we grew on the scoreboard. We won more games.
“Athletics is the proverbial front door, probably the most visible thing on this campus to the outside community.”
Prettyman was asked about football scheduling with respect to nonconference “money games.” His response, similar to candidates who spoke before him, is that money games likely won't be immediately eliminated from Idaho State's future football schedules. But, Prettyman said, those money games can be scheduled strategically, “either for a whole bunch of money, or money games we can win.”
The biggest challenge of creating a culture change? Getting everyone to buy in, Prettyman said. If hired, he'll develop a 90-day plan, watch, listen, learn, and “then take decisive and appropriate action.”
“Culture change doesn't happen overnight,” Prettyman told the group. “We'll be delving into some unknowns, but if everyone buys in, we'll see great changes in our campus community.”
UP NEXT
The final athletic director candidate is Darryl Sims. His open forum is Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Pond Student Union Building on campus.