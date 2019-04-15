The intentional walk is considered somewhat passe in collegiate softball circles. But Skyline graduate Rylee Jensen is giving teams like Pacific cause to reconsider.

With nine hits over 10 at bats this past weekend, Jensen helped BYU sweep past the visiting Tigers, hitting for the cycle over a three-game set.

In all, Jensen reached base in 11 of 12 plate appearances, finishing with six runs and four RBIs out of the leadoff spot and earning a fourth career West Coast Conference Player of the Week honor.

Jensen now leads all BYU batters in average (.415), runs (24), doubles (11), homers (seven) and on-base percentage (.469). The Cougars are 19-19.

Blackfoot grad Anicia Luna had a solid week of her own for Treasure Valley, finishing 3 for 5 with two doubles, a homer and eight RBIs over two games against Wenatchee Valley. Luna’s Chukars are now 9-17.

Also representing Blackfoot, Southern Virginia infielder Madison Rigby was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs during an Apr. 9 win over Wilson. SVU is now 8-26.

Rigby grad and Southern Idaho slugger Sherry Boone had a homer and two runs scored Saturday during a 15-7 loss to the Salt Lake Bruins. CSI is now 27-17.

Fellow Rigby graduate Lexxus Trubl scored one run in each of her three games for Walla Walla this past weekend, helping the Warriors win all three and improve to 15-11.

Bonneville graduate and Utah State sophomore Coen Haroldsen set a new personal best in the 1,500-meter run this past weekend, posting a time of 4 minutes, 2.16 seconds at the USU Aggie invitational.

Representing Idaho State at the Logan, Utah event, Madison graduate Darby Jacobson was second in the 400 hurdles (1:07.33) and helped the Bengals finish third in the 4x400 relay (4:11.95).

Also for ISU at USU, Blackfoot graduate Emily Peterson was fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.89.

Weber State got a pair of solid finishes out of Shelley graduate Deidre Wilson this past weekend at the Utah/Weber State Spring Classic. Wilson was second in the shot put with a mark of 40 feet, 4 3/4 inches, and fourth in the discus at 132-8.

Representing Blackfoot at Weber State, Michelle Pratt anchored the Wildcats to a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 with a time of 4:09.41.

Competing in the 1,500 for Southern Idaho at the Northwest Nazarene Invitational, Sugar-Salem graduate Shaylee Hill finished fifth with a time of 4:51.24.

Also for CSI at the NNU event, Sugar graduate Ashley Willis placed sixth in the 5k run with a 20:54.23.

Also at CSI, Butte County product Meg Buxton was fourth in the shot put (39-3 3/4), and Blackfoot’s Derek Thomas placed fifth in the 800 (1:57.73).

Southern Virginia standout Bridger Taylor honored his Skyline roots with a nice 5-for-6 afternoon against Eastern Mennonite on Apr. 9.

Taylor had a double, one run and four RBIs to help SVU win the game 10-6 and improve to 13-9 on the season.

Hillcrest graduate and Blue Mountain (16-12) outfielder Austin Shirley clubbed a pair of doubles Saturday during a 16-5 win over the Walla Walla Warriors, finishing 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.

Blackfoot grad and Utah Valley infielder Pacen Hayes was 1 for 3 with three runs and two walks Apr. 9 during a 12-9 loss to Air Force.

Also at UVU (8-27), Bonneville grad Kohl Hostert pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs to the Falcons.