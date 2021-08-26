BOISE — Three projected starters for Boise State’s defense have started at least four games in each of the past three seasons.
Riley Whimpey and Kekaula Kaniho are the obvious ones, but the third might surprise some: Tyreque Jones.
The 6-foot-2 redshirt senior safety has quietly become one of Boise State’s most experienced and most talented defensive players. He’s also one of the most important.
Jones, who has 14 career starts for the Broncos including at least four in each of the past three seasons, has the key role of coordinating Boise State’s defense from the back end.
“Tyreque is the guy to me that I know I can rely on when it comes to being the quarterback of the defense,” safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane said. “He has the ability to see the whole picture and his ability to see offensive formations and how we’re aligned and to help everybody across the board be aligned correctly.
“He really is that quarterback when it’s all said and done of our defense. I think he’s done a tremendous job.”
Jones has the size and athleticism to excite coaches and fans alike about his potential, but the production has yet to match it. Jones has just one interception and five passes defended in 32 career games and last year had just 10 tackles and one pass break-up in six games.
But there’s more to playing safety than tackles or interceptions — and his role as a coordinator of the defense is an important one the Broncos value. Jones said personal stats are the least of his concern heading into the season.
“I’m not even looking at it for my own expectations or goals,” Jones said. “I’m more focused on the team. I know a lot of guys have said it, but last year we didn’t end on the best note. Our goal as a team is to win the Mountain West Championship and win a bowl game, so to go out like we did last year didn’t sit well with a lot of us. We know we don’t want it to end on that note and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Jones credited former safeties Kekia Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce, former corner Tyler Horton and former defensive lineman Jabril Frazier, as older players who helped mentor him as a young player. Now he’s trying to do the same for the younger safeties on the Boise State roster.
“It means a lot honestly,” Jones said. “I was under guys like Kekoa and DP and to see what they were teaching me when I was put in those positions and to now see the result of it means a lot. It all starts with those guys. They got me right when I was young and they stayed on top of me and it’s just carried over to now.
“I’m adjusting to the role of bringing guys along. I’ve always been one of the guys that got brought on with DP, Kekoa, Tyler Horton, Jabril. Those guys brought me along with them, especially in camp.”
Jones is in his fifth season with the program, but has the option to return again in 2022 for the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s yet to make a decision on whether he’ll come back or not.
“I’m just focused on this year,” Jones said. “When the time comes I’ll talk with my family and the coaches and figure it out, but right now this season is in front of me so that’s what I’m going to take care of.”
There’s plenty still for Jones to accomplish this season. He’s trying to help the secondary improve from a program-low three takeaways on defense, while the 27.1 points allowed per game last year were the most for Boise State since 1998.
One way Jones is trying to contribute? He’s worked with the coaching staff to blend some strengths from his previous years at Boise State with the new philosophies and schemes from the new staff.
“He’s really grabbed from his experiences of the time and games he’s played and started and he’s really helped myself and the coaching staff,” Ioane said. “It’s been fun to work with him in that regard and to see him blossom not only from a quarterback standpoint on the field but on the sidelines with the young guys and helping them try to see the game as well as he does.”
Jones and the Broncos open the season Thursday at UCF at 5 p.m. on ESPN.