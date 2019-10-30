Josh Love is having quite the October.
The San Jose State quarterback started the month with back-to-back 400-yard passing games and capped it off with 314 yards last Saturday in a 31-20 win at Army.
He’s passed for 10 touchdowns in the month and had two of his passes end up on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10.
“I think we have really good prep in practice, and I think the way we practice shows on the field and carries over,” Love said about his recent success. “Give credit to offensive line as well. They do an incredible job keeping me off the ground and the receivers are making plays.”
The calendar will turn to November before the Spartans (4-4, 1-3 Mountain West) host Boise State (6-1, 3-0) on Saturday, but the senior is hoping that he can continue to build off of what he’s done so far this season, which has included leading San Jose State to wins against an SEC team, Arkansas, before last week’s victory in West Point.
“I think beating Boise would be the biggest win of the season,” Love said. “That would for sure top Arkansas and Army. “They’ve been a power in our conference and beating them would be an awesome feeling. And it would jump start our season, as well. But hats off to Boise, they’ve been awesome for sure.”
Love comes into the game against Boise State as the one of the nation’s top passers in recent weeks. As long as Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer doesn’t pass for 449 yards or more in tonight’s game against West Virginia, Love’s 1,342 passing yards will be the most in the nation during the month.
On the season as a whole, he ranks 10th in the nation with 294.4 passing yards per game and has thrown for 15 touchdowns as compared to three interceptions.
“He’s a really good quarterback and a good-sized kid,” said Boise State nickel Kekaula Kaniho. “He can make everything on the field, whether it’s the deep ball, the underneath routes, throws it tight windows. I think that’s one of the things that makes them successful.”
Love has also benefited from a number of different options on who to pass the ball to. San Jose State enters the game with three different players — Tre Walker, Bailey Gaither and Isaiah Hamilton — who each have at least 25 catches and 400 receiving yards this season.
In San Jose State’s 27-17 loss to San Diego State on Oct. 19, Hamilton caught a pass from Love off his helmet, which was highlighted on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. Gaither may have topped him with his touchdown pass last week against Army, as he tipped a pass while covered in the end zone, then turned around and caught it from his knees.
That ended up being the No. 1 play on SportsCenter that night.
“Guys are making plays and I’m excited for them,” Love said. “We want to keep it going and make more plays.”
The quarterback knows just how tough the Boise State defense can be. He was high school teammates with Broncos safety DeAndre Pierce and nose tackle Emmanuel Fesili at Long Beach Poly High in California. He also praised the pressure that defensive linemen Curtis Weaver and David Moa have been able to put on opposing quarterbacks throughout the season.
But Love still has big goals for his team. And Boise State is just the next opponent standing in the way of those goals.
“It’s been a journey so far,” Love said. “We’ve pulled out some big wins, but as a team we’re not satisfied yet. Our goal is to get to a bowl game. To do that we have to win two of our next four, but we want to win all four.”