Boise, Idaho – Early Friday afternoon Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney delivered a formal request to Governor Brad Little to delay the May 19 Primary Election and to close all polling locations for the same.
Please see the attached letter for the full request.
REGARDLESS OF THE ELECTION DATE, THE SAFE VOTE IS AN ABSENTEE VOTE
In the weeks to come, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Idaho’s 44 county clerks will be promoting absentee voting for the Primary election through the #VoteEarlyIdaho campaign, which will include mailings to all registered Idaho voters informing them of the absentee process and timelines. “Please do your part to help us keep you and your neighbors safe by requesting your absentee ballot today” says Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. “This will give our county clerks and their teams more time to respond to the increased volume of requests under the current conditions.”
In order to expedite the process for Idahoans to request their absentee ballot for the Primary election, the Secretary of State’s office has now made online absentee ballot requests available for those registered electors with an Idaho driver’s license or ID card. “We only turned this on 48 hours ago, and in that short window of time over 4,000 registered voters have requested their absentee ballot,” says Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “As we begin to promote this opportunity more broadly in the coming days, we hope to see that number grow substantially.” Visit https://IdahoVotes.gov/vote-early-idaho to request your absentee ballot. Downloadable request forms are available for those without the requirements for the online system. Ballot request forms can also be obtained from county clerks offices and websites.
To help spread the word, the Idaho Secretary of State asks all Idahoans to share the campaign on social media using the hashtag #VoteEarlyIdaho, as well as to like and follow the Secretary of State on Facebook and Twitter (@IDSecOfState) in order to stay updated on changing elections information. Links and graphics to share #VoteEarlyIdaho can be found at https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-tools/