No players from the 2021 Mountain West Conference champions were selected in last week’s NFL Draft, but several former Utah State Aggies will still have the opportunity to make an NFL roster.
A trio of former USU wide receivers signed undrafted free agent contracts on Saturday, while four more of their former teammates were invited to various NFL Rookie Mini Camps. Most of those announcements took place Sunday.
The three former Aggies who signed Saturday were All-Americans Deven Thompkins and Savon Scarver, and all-Mountain West selection Derek Wright. Thompkins signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scarver inked a contract with the Chicago Bears and Wright is headed to the Carolina Panthers.
Thompkins garnered third-team All-America accolades from the Associated Press and first-team all-conference honors in 2021 after breaking USU’s single-season program record with 1,704 receiving yards. The native of Fort Myers, Florida, also finished with a single-season program record of 102 receptions — 10 of them for touchdowns.
Thompkins ranks currently holds down the No. 3 spot in the USU record books in career receptions (171) and career receiving yards (2,519). No. 13 ranked second among all FBS players in receiving yards this past season. Ironically enough, Jerreth Sterns, the one athlete who amassed more receiving yards in ’21, has also signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Bucs. The former Western Kentucky star accumulated 1,902 receiving yards last fall.
Scarver, a consensus All-American kickoff returner in 2018, graduated from USU tied for first place in NCAA and Mountain West history with seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns. The native of Las Vegas racked up 2,935 yards on 107 kickoff returns as an Aggie. The 2,935 yards ranks second in program history.
Scarver, a four-time all-Mountain West performer — he was a first-team honoree in 2018 and 2019 — also contributed with 747 yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions during his collegiate career.
Wright, who walked on at Snow College and USU, sparkled in his final season as an Aggie. The former Manti High standout finished with 789 yards and a team-best 11 touchdowns on 48 receptions in ’21.
Thompkins, Scarver and Wright will be joined by fellow wideout Brandon Bowling in the quest to make an NFL roster. The Arkansas State transfer will attend the Chicago Bears Mini Camp.
Bowling’s lone season in Logan was memorable as he ranked second on the team in receptions (56) and receiving yards (835), plus tied Thompkins for second in TD catches (10). Bowling transferred to USU after contributing with 1,713 yards on 19 TDs on 138 receptions during his four seasons at Arkansas State. He was an honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference pick in 2020.
Bowling, Thompkins and Wright teamed up for an eye-popping 31 touchdowns and 3,329 yards on 206 receptions in ’21.
The other three former Aggies who have been invited to NFL mini camps are defensive ends Nick Heninger (Tampa Bay) and Jaylin Bannerman (New York Giants), and tight end Carson Terrell (Green Bay Packers).
Heninger made a substantial impact in all three of his seasons as an Aggie after coming to Logan as a graduate transfer from the University of Utah. The South Jordan native was a two-time honorable mention all-MW honoree.
In his final season as an Aggie, Heninger led the team in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (21.5) and forced fumbles (five), plus ranked fourth in total tackles (75). Heninger ranked seventh nationally in tackles for loss per game (1.54) and ninth in forced fumbles an outing (0.36).
Heninger came through with 162 tackles, including 40.0 for a loss, 18.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recovering in his three seasons at Utah State.
Bannerman, a junior college transfer, spent his final two seasons at USU. As a senior, Bannerman contributed with 22 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and 2.0 sacks, plus he broke up a pass.
Like Heninger, Terrell was an impact performer in multiple seasons for the Aggies. The Lehi native played in 53 career games for USU and was in the starting lineup 24 times.
Terrell tallied 113 yards and scored twice on 11 receptions in ’21. He wrapped up his collegiate career with 516 yards, 48 catches and four TDs.
RECRUITINGThe Aggies recently received some good news on the recruiting trail when graduate transfer tight end Ron Tiavaasue pledged his commitment to the program. The former Snow College and Missouri State player announced his decision Sunday on Twitter.
“Wanna thank ALL the coaches that took the time to evaluate and offer me, can’t thank y’all enough,” Tiavaasue posted. “I’m ending this all in the state that it started in for me. #AggieNation I’ll see y’all in the fall. Let’s get to work.”
Tiavaasue spent two seasons at Snow College and then two more at Missouri State. The Bears went 1-10 the season before Tiavaasue arrived, but appeared in back-to-back FCS Playoffs during his time in Springfield.
As a senior in ’21, Tiavaasue appeared in 12 games and was in the starting lineup seven times. The native of Auckland, New Zealand caught 14 passes for 173 yards and two TDs. He hauled in a career-high four receptions in Missouri State’s hard-fought 23-16 road loss to Power 5 Conference program Oklahoma State.
Tiavaasue appeared in all seven games during Missouri State’s abbreviated spring season of ’21, where he finished with 74 yards on seven receptions. The 6-foot-3, 279-pounder caught 12 passes in just three games at Snow College in 2019.
Tiavaasue, who entered the transfer portal in March, picked up a scholarship offer from USU in early April. He also had an offer from Middle Tennessee State, plus offers from several FCS programs, including Southern Utah.
Tiavaasue was on hand for USU’s Blue vs. White Spring Game on April 23 at Maverik Stadium.