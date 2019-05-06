For track and field throwers, it is no coincidence the words “stronger” and “longer” rhyme.
”Get stronger, go longer,” they say.
Plus, it is more fun to say than “the distance resistance,” which rolls off the tongue like dry ice, and intrudes on the motivational turf of cross-country runners.
Over her past four years at Weber State, Shelley graduate Deidre Wilson has gotten stronger and gone longer, but never so long as she went Thursday at the Weber State Twilight.
Wilson set personal records in both the discus (140 feet, 3 inches) and hammer throw (163 feet) in front of the home crowd.
Also representing WSU this past week, Blackfoot graduate Michelle Pratt won the 1,500 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 45.02 seconds.
The Wildcats will next be in action Wednesday at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships.
Competing for Southern Idaho in the same 1,500-meter race, Sugar-Salem graduate Ashley Willis placed seventh with a time of 5:35.64
College of Idaho strider and Blackfoot grad Derek Thomas helped his school’s 4x800 relay team punch its ticket to the NAIA National Championships this past weekend, winning the event with a 7:46.02 at the Linfield Open.
That time is the second fastest 4x800 in school history.
Baseball
Former Skyline great Bridger Taylor finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs, one run and one walk Wednesday to help power Southern Virginia to a 14-6 win over Frostburg State. Taylor’s Knights are now 15-19.
Also with three hits this past week, Hillcrest grad Austin Shirley was 3 for 5 with one run and one RBI to help Blue Mountain edge the Walla Walla Warriors on Saturday. BMCC is now 20-21.
Bonneville grad and Regis sophomore Thomas Alexander helped push his team to a 9-7 win over Colorado Christian on Friday, finishing 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Regis is now 20-29.
Softball
Sherry Boone (Rigby) and Hadlie Henderson (Blackfoot) helped power Southern Idaho past Utah State-Eastern on Saturday, hitting and pitching the Golden Eagles to victory, respectively.
Boone finished 2 for 3 at the plate with one run, one RBI and one double, and Henderson struck out four over five innings to collect the pitching win.
BYU standout and Skyline graduate Rylee Jensen was 1 for 3 with one run, one RBI and a walk Wednesday during an 11-2 loss to rival Utah. BYU is now 26-23.