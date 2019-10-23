POCATELLO — Ryan Looney’s head coaching career started at Eastern Oregon in 2004.
Fifteen years and a few promotions later, Looney kicked off his Division I coaching career against his old school.
Looney and Idaho State beat Eastern Oregon 78-53 in Wednesday’s season-opening exhibition at Holt Arena. It marked the official — yet technically unofficial — start of the Looney era at Idaho State, and gave the first-year coach, his assistants, players and onlookers their first glimpses at this year’s Bengals squad.
Looney admitted that while his team has much to improve, Wednesday’s game was mostly a glorified practice, and he saw some positive takeaways.
“My mind frame all week long going into this was, simulate game day,” Looney said. “But in all honesty, it was a practice with uniforms on, trying to figure out what we need to work on.”
ISU shot 47.0% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and got three players into double-digit scoring. Chier Maker led the way with 22 points, and Jared Stutzman added 18.
ISU only trailed for 26 seconds and led by as many as 26 points. EOU went on a 12-1 run to get within 27-24 late in the first half, but the Bengals mostly handled their NAIA opponent.
“We had a few things we could clean up in the future,” Maker said. “It’s always good to get the first game of the year. That was a good win for us, just get that first game out of the way.”
Maker led ISU’s 3-point shooting, going 5 of 13 from beyond the arc. The senior added six rebounds to help ISU win the board battle 43-29 — one of Looney’s goals for the game.
Stutzman, Malik Porter, Coreyoun Rushin, Tarik Cool and Chidi Udengwu also all had at least five rebounds, paced by eight from Udengwu. Looney said he wanted to outrebound EOU by at least eight.
Looney also focused on turnovers, setting a goal of 12 or fewer for ISU. The Bengals committed 11, fewer than Eastern Oregon’s 15.
“Those two things were important to us,” Looney said.
The Bengals weren’t at full strength Wednesday, making it difficult for Looney or anyone else to properly assess ISU’s play. Senior guard Balint Mocsan is out with an injury, Cal Poly transfer Daxton Carr is awaiting clearance from the NCAA, and College of Southern Idaho transfer big man Brayden Parker didn’t play because he’s “basically sore,” Looney said.
“I don’t know if I learned a thing (about our rotation), because there’s some pretty important pieces to our team that we did not even put in the game,” Looney said. “We’re going to have to figure that piece out moving forward.”
Porter had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks in his Bengals debut, much of which was spent patrolling the paint in place of Parker. Rushin added seven points and five boards in his first ISU outing.
Cool was ISU’s starting point guard and tallied six points, five rebounds and seven assists with no turnovers. Nico Aguirre chipped in six points as Cool’s backup.
Eastern Oregon was led by 21 points and 10 rebounds from 7-foot center Jarek Schetzle. Pocatello High School alumnus and former Bengal Kobi Gardea had four assists and two points.
Max McCullough, the former Post Falls High standout and 2017-18 NAIA third-team All-American, didn’t score on 0-for-5 shooting. Looney said that was another positive takeaway.
“We did not want to let him get loose at any point,” Looney said. “The guys that were in that matchup did a fantastic job defensively all night.”
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Montana Tech for its final exhibition on Tuesday at Reed Gym.