The college signing period started this past week. Hillcrest basketball player Macy Larsen was the first sign, signing with Colorado Mesa.
Here's a recap of other local athletes who signed national letters of intent.
Merit Jones, Idaho Falls baseball
Jones developed into one of the state’s top pitchers over the past year, leading the Idaho Falls and American Legion Bandits staffs.
He’ll join former Bonneville and Bandits standout pitcher Randon Hostert at the University of Utah.
“They gave me an offer and they said we want you and we believe that with your competitiveness and work ethic you can come and help us out,” Jones said. “I appreciated that and I ended up going with Utah.”
Jones said pitching for the Bandits and winning the American Legion World Series probably drew the attention of recruiters. The tall right-hander started and won the championship game and notched two wins in the World Series.
“I’ve been so blessed,” Jones said. “Our coaches have a lot of connections … and all their knowledge they’ve given me, I really do appreciate that.”
Mattie Olson, Skyline basketball
Olson, one of the area’s premier athletes, will have a more challenging journey to college than her fellow signees.
Olson injured her knee and recently had surgery. She had committed to play basketball at Montana State and signed her letter of intent this past week while wearing a knee brace. She said she’ll miss her senior basketball season and the spring track season, but is expected to be ready next year when Montana State begins basketball practice.
“I talked to a lot of schools, but Montana State really stuck out to me,” Olson said. “In the summer when I committed it just felt so right. It’s where I felt I needed to be.”
After an official visit to Bozeman, Olson said she was sold.
“The atmosphere there is crazy,” she said. “The community is really supportive and that’s everything I was hoping for.”
After injuring her left knee in a Powder Puff game, Olson said she contacted Montana State.
“They’ve been so supportive … and now my goal is to be back stronger than I was before and be ready for next year,” Olson said.
Tasha Miller, Skyline soccer
Miller has been a key part of the Skyline soccer team that won the program’s first state trophy with a third-place finish this season.
She scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the district championship game and netted the game-winner in overtime in the state third-place game.
Miller signed her letter of intent to play at Roanoke College in Virginia after committing this past summer.
She visited the campus twice.
“I loved it there,” she said.
Miller said committing in the summer took some of the pressure off of her senior season.
“It made my senior year less stressful,” she said.
Miller, who’s been playing soccer since age 5, started thinking about playing in college during her sophomore year. She made it a reality on Thursday.
“It was very exhilarating,” she said. “I was really nervous at first, but now I’ve calmed down and I’m excited to see what happens.”
Eliot Jones, Idaho Falls baseball
Jones, who plays baseball for Idaho Falls and the American Legion Bandits, signed his letter of intent with the College of Southern Idaho.
Jones said CSI saw him play at the American Legion tournament in Twin Falls and he already had some familiarity with the campus because his brother attended the school.
“I love it at CSI,” Jones said. “It felt like the right place for me.”
Jones was versatile in the field, but will play primarily outfield in college. He was one of the top hitters on the Tigers and Bandits this past year and hit a grand slam in the American Legion state championship game to lead the Bandits to a 5-1 win over Twin Falls.