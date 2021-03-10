Thunder Ridge’s Grant Carter Jardine signed to play lacrosse at Adams State University on Wednesday.
Jardine, a starting safety with the Titans football team, has been playing lacrosse since seventh grade and made a name for himself with the Nitro Knights, a club team based in Idaho Falls.
With spring lacrosse season canceled a year ago, Jardine said he kept in contact with college coaches and finally visited Adams State in October to check out the facilities and meet coaches and players.
“When went there I realized this is where I want to go and that was the end of it,” Jardine said.
Adams State, located in Alamosa, Colorado, is an NCAA Division II program and part of the Rocky Mountain Conference.
Jardine said he plans to pursue a medical career as an anesthesiologist.
Friends and family gathered in the Thunder Ridge weight room for the signing ceremony, where Jardine thanked his coaches who put in the work to help with recruiting.
“It does take a little pressure off since it’s my last try here at Thunder Ridge,” Jardine said of finally signing and taking a step toward the future. “It lets me focus more on school and not the recruiting process.”