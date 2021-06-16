Idaho Falls native and 2005 Skyline High School graduate Nik Rule was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year.
Rule is the athletic director at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The award was voted upon by the league’s athletic directors.
“We have a team that continues to buy into our vision in creating an athletic department of the future by doing uncommon things,” Rule said in a statement. “I am fortunate to be a small part of such a great team that puts our student-athletes first.”
Rule, who started his William Penn career in 2005 as a soccer player and later earned letters in golf, recently concluded his fourth year as WPU’s athletic director. A 2010 graduate of WPU with degrees in History/Government and Communications, Rule also received a Master’s of Business Leadership from his alma mater in 2016. He earned another Master’s (Sports Administration) from Liberty University in 2015.
Since his appointment in the summer of 2017, Rule has overseen growth and success in the athletic department with a record number of NAIA Scholar Teams, high performances in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner’s Cup, and growth in intercollegiate offerings with the addition of six new sports. Additionally, he has led the development of a dynamic athletic operations team that is vertically integrated with the University’s Sports Management program.
Rule is also the Heart representative to the NAIA Athletic Directors Association, serves as the athletic director liaison to the Heart’s Association of Student-Athletes, is the Board of Governors sport liaison for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s bowling, serves as a committee member for the NAIA’s National Drug Testing and Education Committee, is on the selection committee for NAIA Bowling National Championships, and serves on the board of the Business of Small College Athletics.
Rule came from across campus, having been the Director of Corporate/Foundation Relations and Athletics Booster Club beginning in 2012. He was responsible for cultivating relationships with alumni, businesses, and foundations and served as liaison between the Advancement and Athletics departments. He established the Corporate Sponsorship Program and oversaw the growth of the Athletics Booster Club. Rule also started the WPU Athletics Team Store and coordinated the negotiations for William Penn’s apparel contract with Nike.
Rule was also William Penn’s head women’s golf coach from 2010-2017 and 2019, leading the Statesmen to five conference titles and five trips to the NAIA National Championship.
Rule is now eligible for consideration at the national level. The national winner will be announced publicly during the NAIA National Awards Day in September.