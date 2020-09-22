Skyline moved back atop the 4A state media football poll following its 14-3 win over previous No. 1 Blackfoot.
The Broncos’ first loss of the season dropped them to No. 3 behind Skyline and Vallivue. Skyline (3-1) held the No. 1 slot two weeks ago but dropped following a loss at Rigby.
Rigby (4-0) received four first-place votes but remained at No. 2 in the 5A rankings behind Coeur d’Alene.
The remaining No. 1 picks were nearly unanimous, with Sugar-Salem retaining the top spot in 3A and West Side (2A), Prairie (1AD1) and Carey (1AD2) all sporting unblemished records.
South Fremont, at 4-0, cracked the 3A top-5, coming in tied for fifth with Homedale.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 4
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (7) 2-0 49 1
2. Rigby (4) 4-0 46 t-2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 37 t-2
4. Highland 4-1 20 5
5. Eagle 2-1 11 4
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (9) 3-1 52 3
2. Vallivue (2) 4-0 44 4
3. Blackfoot 3-1 27 1
4. Middleton 2-1 23 2
5. Emmett 3-1 13 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4, Pocatello 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 51 1
2. Gooding (3) 4-0 47 2
3. Kimberly 4-0 32 3
4. Fruitland 3-0 14 5
t-5. Homedale 1-1 10 4
t-5. South Fremont 4-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Teton 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 4-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 2-0 44 2
3. Melba 1-1 29 3
4. Aberdeen 2-1 17 5
5. Firth 2-2 15 4
Others receiving votes: Declo 3, New Plymouth 1, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 2-0 55 1
2. Oakley 4-0 44 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 33 3
4. Raft River 2-1 16 4
5. Genesee 3-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Kamiah 3, Notus 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 4-0 44 2
3. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 29 4
t-4. Rockland 3-1 15 3
t-4. Kendrick 1-1 15 —
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 3, Castleford 3, Garden Valley 1.
VOTERS: Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Jim Church, KORT-FM; Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press.