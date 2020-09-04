Early on Friday night, whistles blew when Skyline receiver Eli Ames crumpled to the ground with an injury. It was his knee. The senior had just run a route against Thunder Ridge, but as he laid on the ground and his teammates took a knee, dread began to set in for the Grizzlies.
Skyline’s chances would take a hit if Ames had suffered any type of serious injury.
“People tend to know me as injury-prone,” Ames said. “Like I get injured every game. Usually, it’s not bad, but sometimes it can be.”
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, this wasn’t one of those times. Ames popped up after a few minutes and walked back to the sideline. Moments later, he snagged a 20-yard pass from quarterback Cade Marlow. A few minutes after that, Marlow hit Ames for a 5-yard score.
Turns out, Ames was OK.
That’s a big reason why Skyline blew things open in the second half and ran away with a 55-21 win at Ravsten Stadium.
“He’s one of those, every time he touches the ball, he can go all the way,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “That’s the beauty of him. He has that big-play capability.”
Ames finished with four receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who turned a 21-14 halftime lead into a 55-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Skyline (2-0) could thank its quarterback for that. Marlow completed 16 of 24 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns. He was nimble and accurate, his only interception coming on a desperation heave as the first-half clock expired.
Yet it was at that moment — when halftime arrived — that Thunder Ridge, a third-year program still establishing itself, held all the momentum.
Skyline entered the intermission with a 21-14 lead but it didn’t feel like it.
The Grizzlies raced to a 13-0 lead behind one touchdown through the air and one from a fumble recovery, but the Titans responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tayvin Oswald to Kaysen Isom.
Then, after Marlow found Ames for that five-yard score and the Grizzlies seized a 21-7 lead, Thunder Ridge started to rally.
It started with Isom, who returned a kickoff 60 yards to the Skyline 29. There, the Titans floundered for a few plays — Oswald took his fifth sack of the first half alone, and a false start later hurt Thunder Ridge’s chances — but with 37 seconds left in the half, Oswald connected with Dutch Driggs for a short passing score.
The Titans (0-3) were in business.
“In the first half, our defense played excellent,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeff Marshall said. “I think Skyline had 21 points in the first half, but our offense kind of gave them 14 of those, so I was real happy with our defensive play in the first half. It was the best that we’ve played this year.”
Marshall was referring to two instances: One where Skyline turned a blocked punt into a touchdown in the first quarter, and one where Skyline senior Karsen Jensen recovered a strip-sack fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the second.
The second score gave Skyline an early 13-0 lead, and Thunder Ridge’s touchdown pass before halftime made things interesting, but the Titans couldn’t make up for those two early mistakes.
The finished with 84 rushing yards, including 61 on a late touchdown rush from Isom with the game effectively decided.
For that reason, Berger liked his defense.
He liked Ames’ outing even more.
“I just hope,” Berger said, "that he can stay healthy.”
SKYLINE 55, THUNDER RIDGE 21
Thunder Ridge 0 14 0 7 -- 21
Skyline 14 7 34 0 -- 55
First quarter
S - Taggart 15 pass from Marlow (PAT good) 9:09
S - Jensen 40 fumble recovery (PAT failed) 11:49
Second quarter
TR - Isom 39 pass from Oswald (PAT good) 10:21
S - Ames 5 pass from Marlow (2-pt good) 3:24
Third quarter
S - Swafford 13 rush (PAT good) 10:54
S - Maloney 16 pass from Marlow (PAT failed) 8:55
S - Ames 30 pass from Marlow (PAT good) 6:37
S - Ames 10 pass from Marlow (PAT good) 5:23
S - Maloney 14 pass from Marlow (PAT good) 0:07
Fourth quarter
TR - Isom 61 rush (PAT good) 9:27
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Thunder Ridge: Isom 11-107, Fitzgerald 5 -4, Oswald 7 -26, Driggs 1-3, Sautter 1-2, Briggs 1-2. Skyline: Maloney 3-21, Ames 5-33, Swafford 6-39, Marlow 2-11, Hernandez 5-0, Silverio 1-0.
PASSING — Thunder Ridge: Oswald 10-19-1-188. Skyline: Marlow 16-24-1 232, Haacke 1-2-0-4.
RECEIVING — Thunder Ridge: Isom 2-62, Driggs 5-80, Hanson 2-45, Johnson 1-1. Skyline: Taggart 1-3, Anderson 1-12, Maloney 4-50, Eames 2-31, Cruz 2-48, Silverio 2-24, Ames 4-65, Swafford 1-3.