Ravsten Stadium added another shade of blue on Friday night.
Skyline struck early against rival Idaho Falls in the Emotion Bowl, taking advantage of miscues by the Tigers, and then holding off a late charge by the Tigers on the way to a 33-21 victory before a boisterous and spirited crowd.
Those from the Grizzlies side celebrated postgame with the traditional blue paint, as players climbed the goal post and added a fresh coat.
On the other end, it was disheartened Idaho Falls side that dug itself out of the early hole and controlled the ball in the second half, only to fall short once again.
The win was the sixth straight for Skyline in the series.
"Painting the goal posts is the best feeling in the world," said Skyline receiver Connor Maloney, who scored twice, including hauling in a 20-yard scoring pass from Cruz Taylor that was part of a 19-0 onslaught in the first quarter.
Two of the first-quarter scores came following a tipped interception and a fumble recovery.
"It was so important (to get the lead)," said Maloney. "We really came out and capitalized."
Idaho Falls (1-4, 1-1) eventually lost starting quarterback Taggert Miller to an injury in the first half, so running back Spencer Moore stepped in and tossed a touchdown pass to Hunter Miller to get the Tigers on the board, but Skyline (3-2, 1-0) bounced right back when Maloney busted loose for a 31-yard touchdown run just before the half to put Skyline up 25-7.
"That's hard to come back from," Idaho Falls coach Marty Duffin said of the early turnovers. "I'm super proud of our kids. They battled hard and they battled to the end."
The game looked like it was destined to be a blowout, but Idaho Falls turned things around in the second half.
Idaho Falls opened the third quarter with an impressive 80-yard drive spearheaded by the running of Moore, who capped it with a 5-yard touchdown run on fourth down.
Skyline only had one possession in the third quarter and had to punt. The Grizzlies did however take advantage of another Tiger miscue in the fourth quarter, turning a bad snap on a punt into a score and a 33-14 advantage that proved too much to overcome.
Taylor finished 12 for 14 for 176 yards and three touchdowns for Skyline. Eli Ames scored twice and Luke Ruiz added a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Moore had 31 carries for 201 yards for the Tigers.
SKYLINE 33, IDAHO FALLS 21
Skyline 19 6 0 8 — 33
IF 0 7 7 7 — 21
First quarter
S - Eli Ames 40 pass from Cruz Taylor (run fail), 9:45
S - Connor Maloney 20 pass from Taylor (pass fail), 6:15
S - Ames 7 pass from Cruz (Chris Cortez kick), 6:15
Second quarter
IF - Hunter Miller 12 pass from Spencer Moore (Cole Chastain kick), 2:56
S - Maloney 31 run (kick fail), :51
Third quarter
IF - Moore 5 run (Chastain kick), 4:59
Fourth quarter
S - Luke Ruiz 20 run (Maloney pass from Cruz), 7:17
IF - Moore 5 run (Chastain kick), 3:12
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Skyline, Maloney 2-31, Taylor 3-34, Ames 4-22, Ruiz 6-30, Swafford 2-6. Idaho Falls, Clayton Rohner 10-42, Moore, 31-201, T. Miller 3-15, Westwood 7-36, Mecham 2-5.
PASSING: Skyline, Taylor 12-14-176-0. Ames 1-1-28-0. Idaho Falls, T. Miller 2-6-15-1, Moore 2-3-29-0.
RECEIVING: Skyline, Ames 5-82, Johnson 1-4, Maloney 3-53, Eames 1-6, Taylor 1-28, Ruiz 2-31. Idaho Falls, H. Miller 2-21, Rohner 1-6, Thompson 1-17.