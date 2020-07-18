Rylee Jensen McFarland has experienced several big moments while wearing a blue and white BYU uniform.
The Post Register’s 2016 All-Area Softball Player of the Year and Skyline’s all-time record holder in career home runs (36), hits (187), RBIs (148) and stolen bases (139), Jensen McFarland has added to her career highlight reel since arriving in Provo four years ago.
Going 4 for 4 as BYU’s leadoff batter in her first collegiate softball game en route to receiving West Coast Conference Co-Freshman of the Year. Making No. 9 in Sportscenter’s Top 10 in March 2018 for an over the wall catch that robbed LSU of a would-be walkoff home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Being named 2018 WCC Player of the Year. Receiving NFCA National Division I Player of the Week three times. Reaching 100 career RBIs, 150 career runs and 200 career hits earlier this spring and compiling 30 home runs, 111 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, a .361 batting average and .604 slugging percentage in her career through March 7.
Entering her senior season, Jensen McFarland had aspirations of receiving All-American honors and felt a strong sense of sisterhood with her teammates.
On March 12 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that senior season came to a halt with the NCAA’s decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020 spring sports seasons due to COVID-19. That decision came less than 24 hours after the suspension of the NBA season, and the news was shared to Jensen McFarland and her teammates in an emergency meeting called by BYU head softball coach Gordon Eakin.
Jensen McFarland said she had suspected what was coming. During BYU’s travels earlier in the season, she had noticed more and more people wearing masks and keeping their distance in airports.
While at LAX, a nervous thought entered the outfielder’s mind.
“We were in one of those corner terminals and that’s where it hit me, ‘Wow. One person could cough and everyone could get infected,’” Jensen McFarland said by phone.
The moment the NCAA’s decision was shared, however, COVID-19 directly impacted Jensen McFarland’s life. BYU’s season she described as having much promise was cut short, and she found herself with an hour to pack in attempts to catch a flight out of Atlanta with her teammates.
“I knew it was only a matter of time until everything was just shut down, but at the same time I didn’t want to believe it,” Jensen McFarland said. “There was only two of us seniors. Both of us were like, ‘What is happening?’”
Her teammates consoled her, but Jensen McFarland was missing her parents, who have missed few of her games, and her husband, BYU defensive lineman Darius McFarland, who she married in December. She called all three of them before the Cougars left for Atlanta.
Her mother, Kristy Jensen, was at a bowling league when she saw the news from the NCAA on television. She soon heard from her daughter-in-law, who told her to call Rylee.
By the time they connected, they were both in tears.
“It was just hard because that was the one trip I didn’t go on,” Jensen said. “That’s what’s always happened ... there’s been games I didn’t go to and that’s when she needed me. I think I just told her, ‘Let’s wait it out and see what happens.’”
Almost immediately upon Jensen McFarland’s return to Darius in Utah, they decided to leave for Idaho the next day. The second oldest of five siblings, Jensen McFarland said being around family helped during that week and has continued to help during a year of much uncertainty.
Since then, she and Darius have traveled frequently between Idaho and Utah, finding ways to stay occupied during arguably the most downtime they have had in years. With no televised sports until recently, classes moving online for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic calendar, and no sports commitments other than weekly Zoom meetings with teammates and coaches, Jensen McFarland said she has gone boating, adopted a dog, stayed at her parents’ Island Park cabin and practiced in the nets and batting cages on her family’s property. She and Darius also bring boxes of potatoes back to Utah from her father’s potato farm, which are a hit with her BYU teammates.
“I’ve never had a time where I had absolutely nothing to do,” Jensen McFarland said. “It’s been a weird summer, but I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s helped me take a step back and realize what’s important to me and who is really important to me.”
Her family also helped her as she faced a big decision. On March 30, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow an additional year of eligibility for spring sports athletes whose seasons were ended due to COVID-19. Jensen McFarland was torn between two trains of thought: being done or returning to BYU to pursue the goals that were interrupted this spring.
She ultimately chose the latter, registering for credits for a minor in family studies that she will complete in time to graduate in 2021.
“It was super difficult,” Jensen McFarland said of the decision process. “These four years have been a great four years but like I told my parents, maybe it’s somebody else’s time. Maybe it’s somebody else’s time to shine. They said, ‘You’re gonna regret it.’ It came down to, I want to make it work. Darius is just a redshirt sophomore. I feel like I do have unfinished business. I was more than on track of reaching my personal goals and team goals.”
More recently, Jensen McFarland has returned to using BYU’s athletic facilities, which have re-opened but screen athletes before entry, and is working as a certified nursing assistant at an assisted living facility. While she has not made a definite decision on a career, she is considering either becoming a personal trainer or nutritionist. She is certain, however, that she wants to become a coach.
“I could see myself coaching at any level,” Jensen McFarland said. “I love watching girls just grow and love the game more and more as they get better and better."
There might be one level of coaching she avoids, however.
“Darius has already said that I’m so competitive that ‘You will not be our kids’ T-ball coach because you will just yell the whole time,’” Jensen McFarland said with a laugh. “I was just like, ‘You’re right, you’re right.’ Even with (my 10 year-old sister) Bella, watching her games, I kinda had to walk away a couple times.”
While she laughed at her oldest daughter’s ‘walking away’ remark, Kristy Jensen said it is a ‘proud mother moment’ to know she intends to pursue coaching.
“I think it’s really sweet because she has such a big heart,” Jensen said. “She’s always wanted to be an example to the younger players that look up to her. I’ve watched her with Bella at the sports camps. She does want to share her talent with everyone and what she’s learned.”
Jensen McFarland said several people have reached out to her from Idaho as well as Provo since March, and she is grateful for the support she has had ever since her career began at age 8 playing baseball with and against boys. That support is not only helping her navigate the uncertainty of 2020, but is a reason why she wants to give back by coaching.
“I want people to remember me for who I am as a person, not as a softball player,” Jensen McFarland said. “It’s more about the little kids and their hopes and dreams, be an influence to them and be something they look forward to.”