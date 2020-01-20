Sprinter Hannah Fish has reached a milestone in her comeback from injury and she celebrated accordingly.
In the presence of family members, track teammates, coaches, administrators and classmates, the Skyline High School senior signed with Montana State's track and field program Monday afternoon in Skyline's conference room decked out in both Skyline and Montana State colors.
The signing comes eight months after her junior season ended with a broken foot at the 4A District 6 championships. She broke her foot upon finishing the girls 100-meter finals in second place to qualify for state. Earlier in the day, she anchored Skyline's girls 4x200 to a school record winning time of 1:44.27 and contributed to Skyline's girls sprint medley relay win in 1:51.09. She was unable to run the 4x400 at the end of the meet and unable to compete in any of her events at the 4A state meet. Last spring was the second consecutive year her season was cut short due to injury, as she got a stress fracture during the 100 preliminaries at state her sophomore season.
"I'm just really grateful," Fish said. "It felt like a lot was bringing me down, but I just kept on working hard. The end of my junior year, I knew I wanted to keep doing this."
She was also recruited by Northwest Nazarene, Linfield College (Ore.) and some NCAA Division II schools. Visiting Bozeman in December, however, sealed the deal.
"I just loved the vibe there and the outdoorsy-ness," Fish said. "I love the outdoors. Once I visited Montana State, I knew that was where I wanted to be."
Fish, who has competed in track since seventh grade, has personal bests of 12.46 in the 100 (outdoor) and 26.98 in the 200 (outdoor). She has also competed in all four relays for Skyline. She has competed in two indoor track meets thus far this winter, the Snake River Open at Holt Arena and the BYU Indoor Invitational in Provo, Utah, and she plans to compete at a Montana State indoor meet and at the annual Simplot Games at Holt Arena.
The Bobcats recruited her for the 100 and 200 and said there is potential she could also run relays for them.
"I'm just looking forward to running fast, racing some great competition and seeing what my highest potential is," Fish said.