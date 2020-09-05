Early on Friday night, whistles blew when Skyline receiver Eli Ames crumpled to the ground with an injury. It was his knee. The senior had just run a route against Thunder Ridge, but as he laid on the ground and his teammates took a knee, dread began to set in for the Grizzlies.
Skyline’s chances would take a hit if Ames had suffered any type of serious injury.
“People tend to know me as injury-prone,” Ames said. “Like I get injured every game. Usually, it’s not bad, but sometimes it can be.”
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, this wasn’t one of those times. Ames popped up after a few minutes and walked back to the sideline. Moments later, he snagged a 20-yard pass from quarterback Cade Marlow. A few minutes after that, Marlow hit Ames for a 5-yard score.
Turns out, Ames was OK.
That’s a big reason why Skyline blew things open in the second half and ran away with a 55-21 win at Ravsten Stadium.
“He’s one of those, every time he touches the ball, he can go all the way,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “That’s the beauty of him. He has that big-play capability.”
Ames finished with four receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns for the Grizzlies, who turned a 21-14 halftime lead into a 55-14 advantage heading into the fourth quarter, forcing a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Skyline (2-0) could thank its quarterback for that. Marlow completed 16 of 24 passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns. He was nimble and accurate, his only interception coming on a desperation heave as the first-half clock expired.
Greg Woods/Post Register
Broncos down Idaho Falls 34-6
BLACKFOOT -- Talk about night and day.
The 4A Blackfoot Broncos woke up in the second half of their game against the Idaho Falls Tigers Friday night and presented the 5A Tigers with a nightmare on defense and a return to a potent Broncos offense, securing a 34-6 win in a non-conference clash.
Quarterback Jace Grimmett ran for a touchdown and passed for two scores, but it was the defense that shined for Blackfoot (2-0) after giving up a second quarter score to the Tigers (0-2).
"Our defense played lights out all night long," Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said. "We made a few adjustments at halftime and it paid off for us. I've really got to hand it to the defense, they just flew after the ball. Our defensive staff did a great job."
John Miller/Bingham News Chronicle
Madison struggles against Skyview
REXBURG -- Early in the third quarter of Madison’s loss to Skyview Friday, a Kieren Valora pass bounced off a Madison player's foot and into the hands of a Skyview player. One play later, Skyview threw a pass into the end zone, a Madison player tipped the ball but it ended up in a Skyview player's hands.
Those plays were emblematic of the Bobcats' night as they fell 54-13 to Skyview.
Kieren Valora finished 20 for 36 for 197 yards passing with two interceptions and a touchdown. Valora also led the Bobcats in rushing with 95 yards on 14 attempts. Easton Kirk led the Bobcats with 99 receiving yards on four receptions.
Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Hillcrest's offense slowed by Vallievue 28-14
With just 26 players, there is plenty of room on the Vallivue team bus.
The same couldn't be said for the Hillcrest rushing lanes Friday night.
With just 129 rushing yards on 39 carries, the Hillcrest offense stumbled during a 28-14 loss to Vallivue at Thunder Stadium.
Hillcrest threw for 25 more to finish with 154 total yards, a total senior lineman JT Roberts called “unacceptable.”
“We were doing a lot of belly bumping, and honestly, Vallivue was the more physical team tonight,” Roberts said. “The came out and pushed us around.”
Tre Kofe led the Knights (1-1) with 61 rushing yards.
Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Roundup
At Shelley, Sugar-Salem led Shelley by a point after the first quarter, but pulled away as the defense shut down the Russets 24-6.
Logan Cutler's 42-yard touchdown run in the second quarter extended a 7-6 lead, and Kyzon Garner connected with Brigham Lee for a touchdown in the third. Sunny Bennion capped the scoring with a 25-yard field goal.
WATERSPRINGS 52, RICHFIELD 8: At Watersprings, the Warriors jumped out to a 46-8 lead at the half and the game ended by mercy rule in the third quarter.
Brayden "Spud" Remer scored three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards, and Matt Almgren added 100 yards on the ground.