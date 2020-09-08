After a 2-0 start, Skyline moved to the top of the state media football poll in 4A, overtaking previous No. 1 Bishop Kelly, which has yet to play a game. The Grizzlies received seven first-place votes. Blackfoot, also 2-0, remained at No. 3.
Defending state champion Rigby received one first-place vote in 5A, but remains No. 3 behind Coeur d’Alene and Rocky Mountain.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem was the unanimous No. 1 pick, while North Fremont continued to hold the No. 2 spot in 2A. Firth, 1-1, cracked the 2A poll at No. 5.
Despite a loss to Dietrich, Butte County is No. 4 in 1A Division 1, dropping from third to fourth.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 2
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Rocky Mountain 1-0 44 2
3. Rigby (1) 2-0 35 3
4. Eagle 1-0 29 4
5. Highland 2-1 7 5
Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (7) 2-0 54 2
2. Bishop Kelly (5) 0-0 50 1
3. Blackfoot 2-0 37 3
4. Middleton 1-0 23 4
5. Vallivue 2-0 7 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Mountain Home 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Homedale 1-0 44 2
3. Gooding 2-0 39 3
4. Kimberly 2-0 13 —
5. Fruitland 2-0 13 —
Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 2-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 48 2
3. Aberdeen 2-0 20 —
4. Melba 0-1 12 5
5. Firth 1-1 10 —
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 8, Grangeville 6, New Plymouth 5, St. Maries 4, Marsing 4, Declo 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 1-0 59 1
2. Oakley (1) 2-0 49 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 33 4
4. Butte County 1-1 14 3
5. Raft River 1-1 9 —
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 7, Genesee 5, Grace 2, Wilder 1, Murtaugh 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (12) 2-0 60 1
2. Dietrich 2-0 48 2
3. Rockland 2-0 30 5
4. Horseshoe Bend 2-0 21 —
5. Mullan-St. Regis 2-0 14 —
Others receiving votes: Kendrick 5, Garden Valley 2.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Allan Steele, Post Register, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal.