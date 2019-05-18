The Skyline boys track and field team edged favorite Bishop Kelly by two points at the 4A State Track and Field Championships following two days of competition at Eagle High School.
Skyline scored a field best 68 points to claim state gold, getting 10 of those points out of its 4x100 relay team of Zedekiah Davis, Chayse Kidd, Miles Cook and Connor Maloney.
Davis was second in the 110 hurdles for the Grizz, Joel Cortez placed second in the discus competition, and Zion Johnson followed suit in the triple jump.
Skyline strider Dallin Hart mined 12 points of his own with third place finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Also in 4A boys, Bonneville blazer Colton Reifschneider dusted the field in both the power sprints, winning the 100 and 200 with times of 10.79 and 21.55 seconds, respectively.
Idaho Falls got an individual win from Zac Bright in the 800. Bright edged Middleton’s Dax Wyatt by just 0.16 seconds for the state gold. Shelley’s Ty Wright took home state gold of his own, winning high jump at 6 feet, 6 inches.
For Wright, it was his fourth state high jump title, and the realization of a pie-in-the-sky freshman goal.
“That’s always been my goal since I made it to state in my freshman year,” Wright said. “I wanted to win and then after that, I just really wanted to continue that and to become a four-time state champion.”
On the girls’ side in 4A, Laurel Taylor dominated the sprints with wins in the 100 (12.32) and 200 (25.07). That 200 time was not only good for state gold, it was also the fastest 200 in 4A state history.
“I’ve been waiting four years for this, so I’m glad it happened,” Taylor said. “I trained really hard this season at practice, so I think that helped a lot. (My coaches) worked really hard with me throughout the season.”
Skyline finished second in the team competition with 67 points, thanks in part to a victory in the 800 sprint medley from teammates Macy Olson, Jenaya VanderStoep, Hannah Fish and Breanne Herrmann.
Bishop Kelly perfectly owned the team competition with 153 points.
In the 5A ranks, the Rigby boys were fifth, and and Madison girls tied for fourth in their respective team competitions, which were the best among District 6 schools.
Rigby’s Nathan Franz had a huge showing in the shot put competition, pushing the pea 61 feet even to win the event by more than seven feet. Franz also scored silver in the discus for the Trojans.
Madison standout Rayven Nealey jumped her way to a pair of gold medals, winning the long jump Friday and the triple jump Saturday. Her secret? Memory discipline.
“I just wipe out what I do in the last one and start fresh,” Nealey said. “I love it. This is the best team I ever had. They pushed me really hard and when I’m down on myself, they teach me that it’s OK to lose sometimes.”
Madison also got a win out of the 4x100 relay team of Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke, Kayeli Wasden and Nealey running the anchor leg.
Rigby’s Mateya Mobley was in a class of her own in the throwing events, winning the discus by five feet, and the shot put by nearly four feet. That effort accounted for 20 of Rigby’s 51 points, good for sixth.