Skyline’s Aubrey Hazekamp will be continuing her volleyball career in Ontario, Ore., next year.
The senior signed with Treasure Valley Community College last week at home. She was recruited as a middle blocker, the position she played for Skyline.
She was unable to visit campus due to COVID-19, but one of Treasure Valley’s players gave her a virtual tour through Facetime earlier this month.
“I really liked the coaching staff,” Hazekamp said Saturday by phone. “The head coach was super nice. She was really wiling to work with me.”
Hazekamp said she has always wanted to play college volleyball. She started playing in third grade when her mother Heather signed her up.
She said playing for Skyline has strengthened her love for volleyball.
“It’s been really fun and it’s made my love for the game improve,” Hazekamp said. “It’s fun to know you’re improving and you’re getting better. I’m just excited that I get to keep playing.”