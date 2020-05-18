Corbyn Stosich could see herself becoming a rocket scientist someday.
The Skyline senior plans to study chemical and biomolecular engineering and double major in physics with an emphasis on astrophysics, subjects that could take her to Cape Canaveral, Houston or Huntsville, which she described as a dream.
“Ideally, I’d like to be able to look at NASA, Space X,” Stosich said.
The decision to pursue those fields of study was finalized after an intense curriculum her final two years at Skyline. She will graduate having completed 16 college math credits, the most recent of which are statistics and Calculus 2, and will attend the University of Pennsylvania on a full ride scholarship. She also is a National Merit Scholarship winner, Skyline’s first in two years and the first since Idaho raised its qualifying criteria.
Math instructor Julie Nawrocki, in her 12th year of teaching at Skyline, had high praise for Stosich, who she has taught the last two years. She said Stosich has outstanding time management skills and is humble and willing to work with students who are struggling in class.
“I would say out of all the students I’ve ever taught, she’s by far the top of my list,” Nawrocki said. “There’s just something special about her. It was really hard for me to actually challenge her. She has a natural ability to problem solve and think out of the box. She also likes to help people.”
Nawrocki added that Stosich is much more than an accomplished student, describing her as well-rounded individual who is true to herself and has multiple passions. She became involved in debate in elementary school doing mock Congress, later joining Skyline’s program. As a freshman, Stosich said she was “awful” at it and never placed at any tournament. She qualified for state as a sophomore and then nationals as a junior and senior.
“It has helped me become significantly less afraid of talking in front of people,” Stosich said.
She has also participated in soccer since age 4, sticking with it after trying several other activities at a young age. As a junior and senior, she helped Skyline win back-to-back 4A District 6 girls soccer titles and reach the winner’s bracket of the state tournament for the first time since 2006. She spends her offseasons with the Idaho Falls Ballistic club program, which is resuming practices soon after play and meetings were suspended during Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order.
Since COVID-19’s arrival to eastern Idaho, Stosich said it took a few weeks to adjust to online learning and completing club soccer workouts on her own. She added that this time has made her slow down more and be more open to things such as Idaho Falls School District 91’s plans to use Motor Vu Drive-In for graduation ceremonies.
“It’s not what we expected, but we can make it into something good,” Stosich said.
Visiting Philadelphia last summer with her mother was what helped Stosich chose the University of Pennsylvania from a short list that included Northwestern, Michigan, Purdue and University of Texas (Austin). She said the workload from her college math classes at Skyline will help her as she attends an Ivy League school, and credited her mother, a single mom and middle school teacher, for encouraging her to pursue a National Merit Scholarship. After never having spent more than one week away from Idaho Falls in her life, she looks forward to moving to the City of Brotherly Love.
“Obviously I love Idaho Falls and at some point in my life, I’ll probably end up back here,” Stosich said. “I’m never gonna get bored in Philadelphia. I fell in love with that city.”
Nawrocki said she is eager to see where life takes Stosich.
“If you had to pick one of those kids that’s gonna do something to save the world, it’s gonna be Corbyn,” Nawrocki said. “I can’t wait to see what she does.”